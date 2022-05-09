SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 9
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Red Wing teacher says goodbye to his career with a daily auction of neckties

He has enough neckties, he said, to wear a different one each day of the semester, meaning each tie gets worn around twice a year.

IMG_6830[1].JPG
Scott Bender is auctioning off some of his neckties in the days leading up to his retirement as a social studies teacher at Red Wing High School. One of his students, Kayden Tucker, purchased the first tie that went up for sale.
Contributed photo / Red Wing Public Schools
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
May 09, 2022 02:22 PM
Share

RED WING — Recently, social studies teacher Scott Bender has been taking off his tie at the end of the day and leaving it at school rather than taking it home like he normally would. That way, it can be picked up by whoever was fortunate enough to win the day’s round of online bidding.

One by one, Bender’s collection of neckties has been getting a little smaller.

That’s because, after more than 25 years as a teacher, he’s getting ready to retire at the end of the school year. And as part of his final year, he’s auctioning off his collection of ties.

“One of the other teachers asked ‘So, what are you going to do with your ties when you retire?’” Bender said. “I was just kind of being a wise guy and said, ‘Oh I don’t know. Maybe I’ll auction them off.’ And the other teacher said ‘That’s a great idea!’”

And thus the idea was born. They set up an online auction under the heading “Goodbye to the Ties,” and the bidding began.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s splitting the money from the auction between two scholarships. One is in memory of Sammi Kriese, a student who died in a car accident just days after graduating from high school last year. The other scholarship is in memory of Jana Langhan, a student who died just before the start of school this year.

Read more from Jordan
IMG_8320.JPG
Local
Stewartville Public Schools to ask voters for referendum of nearly $38 million
Despite its condition, the referendum does not provide any solutions for the aging Central Education Center, part of which dates back to the early 1910s.
May 06, 2022 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
IMG_8142 Copy.jpg
Local
Zumbro Education District brings back Activity Day after 2-year absence
If it hadn't been for the break because of the pandemic, this would have been the 32nd year of the event.
May 06, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
072420.N.RPB.longfellow.jpg
Local
Longfellow Elementary returns masking after reaching COVID threshold
Students districtwide were required to wear masks until the Rochester School Board allowed masks to become optional starting March 7.
May 04, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

He didn’t set out with a goal about how much to raise. But, a handful of his ties have been going for a premium so far. More than one has gone for $70. Others have gone for as much as $50 and $60.

His collection is large, having grown to around 70 ties over the years. He has enough, he said, to wear a different one each day of the semester, meaning each tie gets worn around twice a year.

They’ve been auctioning one tie a day. Based on the fact that they started the auction in late April, Bender should have a decent number left over for himself.

So what’s on his many ties anyway? A better question may be, what isn’t on his ties?

He has one of the Green Bay Packers and another with Charlie Brown. One depicts a bowling ball flying down the lane. Flowers, musical instruments, you name it. The first tie he auctioned had an image of the $100 bill on it.
He’s found some at flea markets. Some were gifts. He became a little choked up, he said, when he auctioned off a tie he bought in Washington D.C., depicting the U.S. Capitol building. Another he got at the Jelly Belly Factory in Fairfield, Calif.

In other words, when you’ve been a teacher for several decades, they begin to pile up from any number of places.

Looking back, though, they all have the same origin story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Back in college, I had a psychology professor who always wore a suit to work. And he wrote all over the chalkboard and his suit would get all full of chalk. But he always wore a tie and he emphasized that if you want to be treated as a professional, you dress like a professional,” Bender said. “That always stuck with me.”

Related Topics: EDUCATIONRED WING-WELCH
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Lake City woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Wright County crash
A 2004 Chevy Suburban was driving west on Highway 55 when it collided with a 2017 Kia Sorento driving east on the highway.
May 09, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Gas Prices
Exclusive
Business
Gas prices in Rochester are closing in on an all time highs. Could this impact summer travel?
The continuous rise of gas prices won't change anytime soon. How are local businesses and tourism preparing for a summer of cautious travelers when it comes to their budgets?
May 09, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
030321.N.RPB.hilton2.jpg
Members Only
Business
Hilton names Rochester hotel as top in North America
Hilton Worldwide announced this week that the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area, which opened in 2019, is being honored with the 2021 Connie Award by Hilton Worldwide. That means the Rochester hotel at 10 E. Center St. is deemed as the top North American Hilton hotel with 500 rooms or less.
May 09, 2022 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 8-14, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 09, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link