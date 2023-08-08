Red Wing woman accused of hitting father of children with bat in front of kids

RED WING — A 44-year-old Red Wing woman is accused of beating the father of her kids with a baseball bat in front of their children, according to new charges filed in Goodhue County District Court.

Sara Ann Poole appeared before District Judge Patrick Biren Monday, Aug. 7, on charges of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with an emergency telephone call, a gross misdemeanor, and misdemeanor domestic assault.

Biren ordered Poole held on a $75,000 bail. As of Tuesday morning, she remains in custody in the Goodhue County Jail. Poole's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

Poole repeatedly hit the father of her children with a bat on Aug. 6 in front of the couple's kids.

Law enforcement responded to a domestic call around 10 p.m. Sunday to the couple's Red Wing residence. Dispatch advised officers that Poole had not slept in two days and claimed Elon Musk told her that the children's dad was going to kill them all.

When Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found Poole's partner visibly shaken and frightened. He told police that "something needs to be done," regarding Poole's behavior.

Law enforcement had been called to the residence multiple times over the weekend, the man said.

Poole had been talking to herself on the porch all day, the man told police, and she had not slept for roughly 20 hours.

About an hour before law enforcement arrived, Poole reportedly stormed out of her room screaming something about Musk and attacked him with a baseball bat for approximately 30 seconds while he lay in the fetal position.

When he tried to call 911, Poole took his phone before one of the children took it back from her and called 911.

Statements from the children corroborated the man's version of events.

When deputies first arrived, Poole was in front of the house but later wandered off. She was found approximately 300 yards away from the residence in the fetal position in the middle of a gravel road.

She gave no verbal response to a deputy and refused to get up. A deputy picked her up and placed her under arrest before bringing her back to the house for questioning.

Poole initially did not answer questions about what happened, only saying it got "a little loud tonight."

She became concerned about what was going on inside the residence and began to pace around the area yelling about Musk and an internet meme.

Poole eventually told the deputy that she and the father of her children argued about electronic equipment belonging to one of their kids.