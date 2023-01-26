STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Red Wing woman pleads guilty to cold case murder of newborn in Goodhue County

The plea deal caps her prison sentence to 326 months. She was accused of leaving her newborn baby boy in Lake Pepin in 2003.

Jennifer Lynn Matter.jpg
Jennifer Lynn Matter.
Contributed / Goodhue County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark WassonMatthew Stolle
January 26, 2023 10:21 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — A 50-year-old Red Wing woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder related to leaving her infant son in Lake Pepin in 2003.

Jennifer Lynn Matter entered her plea Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023 in Goodhue County District Court. As part of the plea deal, Matter pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. A second felony charge, second-degree murder without intent and not premediated, will be dismissed.

In accordance to the plea deal, the prosecution will withdraw a motion to seek an aggravated sentence. The prison sentence will be capped at 326 months.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Why are some lung cancers resistant to treatment?
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 26, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Paws and Claws Puppies.jpg
Local
Puppy overload: Rochester shelter caring for 55 puppies
“If you don’t find (an animal) that would fit well with your family, we try to help you figure out if there’s a better fit here,” said Tanya Johnson, Paws and Claws shelter director.
January 25, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
logan monk.jpg
Local
Winona community remembers senior Logan Monk
Logan Monk, 17, was remembered by those who knew him best as someone who "fiercely loved his family and friends," his mom, Andrea Gierok, said.
January 25, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Matter's sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 28, 2023.

She was identified as the mother of a newborn baby boy who was found deceased in Lake Pepin in 2003 and a newborn baby girl found in the Lower Boat Harbor of the Mississippi River near Red Wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was initially charged in May 2022 after investigators obtained a court order to obtain a DNA sample from Matter, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension forensic scientists confirmed the match to two children using Rapid DNA technology.

The baby boy was discovered dead Dec. 7, 2003, in Lake Pepin at the Methodist Campus Beach in Frontenac. The girl was found dead Nov. 4, 1999.

Matter is not being charged in connection with the death of the girl, but authorities but said further charges could be filed.

At the time the babies were found, investigators named the 1999 deceased infant girl "Jamie" and the 2003 boy "Cory." A third baby, a newborn girl, was found in 2007 in a marina slip by two workers from Treasure Island Resort and Casino near Red Wing and was named "Abby." That case remains under investigation.

goodhue-county-babies.1.jpg
Composite sketches of babies found, from left, in 1999, 2003 and 2007, respectively. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Goodhue Sheriff Investigator Jon Huneke and Minnesota BCA Special Agent Brittany Carstensen interviewed Matter at her residence April 25, 2022. When asked about her knowledge of the 1999 infant, Matter denied being the mother of the deceased child as well as being pregnant at the time. She declined to volunteer a DNA sample.

Investigators pursued and were granted a search warrant for her DNA sample.

Matter's DNA profile was compared against those of the 1999 and 2003 infants, and a biological link was established between Matter and the two babies.

Investigators interviewed Matter again Thursday, May 5, 2022, and asked her what was going on with her life in 1999. She said she was in a bad mental state. She had been in and out of jail, drinking too much and "doing a lot of stupid things."

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated that she was not aware that she was pregnant and was on her way to drop off her kids, 2 and 5, at school and day care when she started bleeding.

She returned to her home in Red Wing and gave birth in the bathroom. She said the baby was born blue, was not breathing, and was not crying, "so she freaked out."

Matter said she was scared and wrapped the baby in a towel while trying to figure out what to do. One day passed, she estimated, but was not sure because she was drinking heavily. Matter said she drove to Bay Point Park in the middle of the night and put the baby in the water near the boathouses. She said she never told anyone.

Asked by investigators about the second baby in 2003, for which she has been charged with murder, Matter claimed she did not recall a second baby.

Later in the interview, she blurted out that "it was in Frontenac," Goodhue County. She said she was "almost positive" that she was at the public beach when she went into labor. She went to the beach to be alone, because there was an arrest warrant out for her, and she was trying to lay low.

"Matter stated that it was dark outside, it was cold, that she did not look to see the gender of the child, and that she remembered leaving the baby on the beach," the report states.

She said the baby was breathing fine and it may have been crying, but "she didn't remember it." She did not call 911, but hoped that someone in the nearby houses would find the baby.

Matter said she did not go to Frontenac knowing she was in labor, and did not think about or plan to leave the baby somewhere safe. She did not tell anyone about the 2003 baby, "as that was not really something someone would want to talk about."

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSRED WING-WELCH
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 22-28, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 26, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Holly Masek.jpg
Business
Rochester Downtown Alliance director Holly Masek is leaving for a new job
Holly Masek took over the job during a time of hope and optimism. The pandemic changed things.
January 26, 2023 07:25 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
20230125_092546.jpg
Business
Developer buys rest of a downtown Rochester block for $4.5 million
A local developer recently purchased the rest of a downtown Rochester block for $4.5 million, after buying the other half in 2022 for a future hotel.
January 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
The Hormel Institute
Health
Why are some lung cancers resistant to treatment? A Hormel Institute professor wants to answer that question
Luke Hoeppner, a researcher at the Hormel Institute, recently received a $150,000 grant that will fund his team's research into why certain lung cancers become resistant to treatment over time.
January 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden