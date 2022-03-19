Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Redrawn Rochester City Council wards set for Monday vote

New boundaries seek to better balance populations within each of the city's six wards.

20220314_WardDraftPlans_vProposed_Layout.png
A map of proposed new city ward boundaries will be reviewed by the Rochester City Council on March 21.
City of Rochester
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 19, 2022 12:00 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — New ward boundaries for Rochester City Council members face review Monday.

The council will be presented with the final proposed draft of a new map intended to equalize populations in each of six city council wards.

The city is required to redraw ward boundaries following each U.S. Census to improve the overall population balance in each section of the city represented by an elected council member.

With a new ideal ward population of 20,230 residents, Rochester’s northeast ward – Ward 3 – saw the greatest growth between the 2010 and 2020 population counts. The number of residents in the ward grew by more than 4,000 people, or 24.7%.

Ward 1, the city’s southernmost ward, followed with a 24.15% population growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the city’s population grew by 13.6%, which outpaced the rest of the state’s 7.6% growth between 2010 and 2020.

In an effort to balance the population of each ward, city staff redrew boundaries following federal, state and city guidelines, which limit some actions while also encouraging efforts to keep similar communities together within a ward.

Four initial drafts were created for public review, and a final version emerged following community feedback.

Read more from Randy
Peace Plaza
Local
City's DMC funding continues to outpace state requirements
The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to confirm the next report to the state, which adds nearly $4.5 million to the local investment since 2013.
March 17, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
062321-smaok-taphouse-8544.jpg
Local
Lawsuit over Rochester's transportation improvement district fees moves to federal court
The class-action lawsuit initially filed in Olmsted County District Court by Tap House Real Estate asks the court to require the fees to be refunded.
March 16, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
COVID-19 coronavirus
Local
Olmsted County Public Health continues transition amid declining COVID numbers
Case monitoring continues as work resumes on efforts that have been limited for two years.
March 15, 2022 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

The proposed map seeks to combine some neighborhood associations that have been split by ward boundaries, and it also addressed a desire by some community members to unite neighborhoods that had higher-than-average populations of non-white residents.

The changes create three wards with total populations greater than the ideal and three with fewer residents than the ideal.

During community discussions centered on early proposed maps, Rochester Management Analyst Heather J. Heyer said wards 3 and 6 are considered as having the greatest potential to see population growth in the next 10 years. In the proposed map, they would have the smallest populations.

The proposed population (along with percent deviation from ideal) for each ward is:

  • Ward 1 – 20,783 (2.72%)
  • Ward 2 – 20,576 (1.7%)
  • Ward 3 – 19,586 (-3.2%)
  • Ward 4 – 20,389 (0.77%)
  • Ward 5 – 20,056 (-0.87%)
  • Ward 6 – 20,008 (-1.11%)

The City Council is expected to vote on the proposed map during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.
The meeting marks the return of in-person meetings for all elected officials, while continuing to offer online access for some meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to attending the council meeting in-person, residents can access it through a livestream video at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas , as well as Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of March 21 include:

Rochester 

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities community room, 4000 East River Road NE

• Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

• City Council special meeting, 11 a.m. Thursday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Olmsted County

• Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments, noon Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE. Online access is also available with information posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Preparing for Distance Learning at Riverside Central Elementary
Exclusive
Local
From the classroom to the boardroom, Rochester-area education professionals feel the strain
“I worry about it all the time,” RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “Right now, we are not seeing ‘the great resignation’ from Rochester Public Schools on the whole, but I hear from staff at all levels that things have never been this hard.”
March 18, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Litter Bit Better
Local
Litter Bit Better effort looking for volunteers
Participation in clean up campaign is one of the ways Rochester residents can improve the city.
March 18, 2022 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Night Market 2.jpg
Local
Event grants aim to return activity to downtown Rochester
Rochester Downtown Alliance is targeting events and activities in key spaces with $10,000 in total grant funding
March 18, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
QHNC cave tour 031322.JPG
Local
Five things to do this weekend
Explore the city, explore a cave, or go underground with some church ladies.
March 18, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed