News | Local

News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Region's COVID numbers bounce back to low-transmission status

Weekly federal reports show new cases and hospitalization rates return to lowest category after a couple weeks of fluctuation.

070722 Covid map.JPG
Southeast Minnesota is again reported as an area of low COVID transmission in the July 7, 2022, report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 08, 2022 10:24 AM
ROCHESTER — Southeast Minnesota has ping-ponged back into low COVID transmission territory, with a reduction of new confirmed cases seen in nearly every county.

Mower County saw the region's biggest reduction, with a nearly 60% drop in new cases during a seven-day period.

Thursday’s weekly virus transmission report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the county’s case rate drop from 179.72 per 100,000 residents to 72.39.

Olmsted County’s drop wasn’t far behind. The region’s largest county saw newly reported cases drop from 223.64 per 100,000 resident to 131.4, for a 41.2% decrease.

Reported new COVID-related hospital admissions throughout the region fell below 10 per 100,000 residents, which helped support the return to low-transmission status.

Last month, the region spent a single week in the “low” status before seeing numbers increase last week , which landed Olmsted County back in the high-transmission category.

The most recent new-case report is slightly lower than where the county was two weeks ago, but the number of reported hospitalizations – 9.5 per 100,000 – just edges the county below what would be considered medium-transmission status.

In the past week, only Fillmore County saw a reported increase in its new case rate, with a nearly 7.7% increase. The rate of new cases during a seven-day period went from 61.7 per 100,000 residents to nearly 66.5.

Other counties in the region saw declines ranging from 29.3% in Dodge County to 58.7% in Goodhue County. Their rates are:

  • Dodge County, 90.76 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.
  • Goodhue County, 92.79 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.
  • Houston County, 102.15 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.
  • Wabasha County, 69.36 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.
  • Winona County, 83.19 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

Statewide, the last reported seven-day case rate was approximately 25 new cases per 100,000 residents, a 86% drop from the previous week.
Only three Minnesota counties – Carlton, Pipestone and Rock – were reported as areas of medium COVID transmission. No counties in the state were listed as areas of high transmission.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
