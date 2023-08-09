Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Registration for student flu vaccinations starts

Collaborative effort offers influenza vaccines in area schools to reduce the risk of illness in students and their families.

generic vaccine shot photo
A collaborative effort among private and public health agencies will again be providing flu vaccinations in area school this fall.
Forum Communications file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:09 AM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Public Health is gearing up to ensure children 6 months and older can receive the annual influenza vaccine each year.

"Children easily spread influenza in school and then carry it home to their families," the agency stated as it announced plans to team up with others to provide vaccines. "Research finds that although a healthy adult has around a 7% chance of getting influenza any given season, school kids have around a 20% chance. "

Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Public Health Services, Dodge County Public Health, Goodhue County Public Health and area private and public schools have once again teamed up to offer influenza vaccinations at schools in Olmsted County, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Dodge County and Pine Island.

These immunizations will take place Sept. 18 through Oct. 13 this year. 

"Strong collaboration and a shared commitment to the well-being of our youth form the foundation of healthy communities," said Leah Espinda-Brandt Olmsted County Public Health's nurse manager for disease prevention and control. "With our collective efforts, we are proud to offer our youth the vital protection they need to reduce the risk of illness this season for themselves and their community."

Dodge County Public Health Director Amy Evan said the collaboration between private and public health agencies extends the reach of the effort.

"By offering influenza vaccinations at multiples schools, we will be safeguarding the health and well-being of our students, families and the broader community this flu season," she said.

School-located vaccines are fast, easy, and convenient for parents and children to keep influenza out of the classroom.

Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center nurses will administer the flu vaccine to children in the schools. The flu vaccine is the same as the one given in clinics and will be offered as a shot or a nasal spray, when available. The cost of the vaccine will be billed directly to the child's insurance and recorded in the child's electronic medical record. 

Nursing staff will also offer non-medication, pain-reducing topical coolant sprays and other distractions that reduce pain when children receive the influenza shot. 

Registration is required to receive the flu vaccine. Online registration has begun, and parents can register their children until Sept. 13, 2023. Online registration is preferred, but paper forms are available at schools.

Registration forms must be submitted by 11 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2023.

For more information, including the list of schools participating in the School-Located Immunization Program and links for online registration, visit the Southeast Minnesota Immunization Connection website at semnic.org/schoolfluclinics.aspx.

