Registration still open for remaining Rochester and Olmsted County redistricting listening sessions

ROCHESTER – Olmsted County and Rochester officials are encouraging residents to take part in the 2022 redistricting process.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years following a U.S. Census redrawing the lines of elective districts and wards in order to balance populations.

Rochester must redraw its districts by March 29, and Olmsted County has an April 26 deadline.

Those who are interested may participate in one of several upcoming virtual listening sessions.

The city and county conducted four listening sessions in December, and recordings are available on the City of Rochester redistricting website at https://tinyurl.com/2fd5uv6y in the “events” section.

Thesessions are an opportunity to share information with local governments before redistricting occurs. It can include sharing perspectives from communities of interest, such as a neighborhood, community, or group of people who have common policy concerns and would benefit from being maintained in a single district

The listening sessions are designed as a forum for residents to share their thoughts and ideas related to redistricting. Attendees can ask questions, but they will be answered following the session on city and county websites.

Registration for a speaking slot at a redistricting listening session is available online at https://webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/pacpublicregistrations

Anyone who wants to listen but not talk can attend by using the available Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89249892506#success

The one-hour listening session dates and times are:



Jan. 11 at noon and 6 p.m. to discuss Rochester wards 1 and 2.

Jan. 13 at noon and 6 p.m. to discuss Rochester wards 3 and 4

Jan. 19 at noon and 6 p.m. to discuss Rochester wards 5 and 6

Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. to discuss the general community and county

Anyone having difficulty registering for a virtual listening session event, can email Olmsted County’s Policy, Analysis, and Communications Department at PACsupport@co.olmsted.mn.us. Emails should include the person’s full name and address, as well as the listening session date and time preferred.

Registration is limited to 16 participants who wish to speak at each virtual listening session.

5 things to know about redistricting

While the city and county are required to establish separate redistricting processes, they have joined forces in communication efforts, with the launch websites -- https://tinyurl.com/d52aw895 and https://tinyurl.com/k3abcum6 -- and plans for listening sessions in the upcoming months.

“Redistricting is an important part of our democracy,” Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said. “Being able to work collaboratively with the county to best serve our community reflects our strong commitment to this process. We encourage our residents to utilize the materials available to understand the local redistricting process and to participate in engagement opportunities in the coming months.”

Here’s a few things to know about redistricting

1. Redistricting is driven by documented population changes.

The 2020 Census revealed Olmsted County added 18,599 people and Rochester grew by 13,183 people since 2010.

The U.S. Constitution requires election districts and wards hold similar populations, so every 10 years states, counties and cities, as well as other entities, are required to redraw maps if the districts no longer balance.

“This once in a decade process helps ensure our elected officials are fairly representing geographies that have seen a change in population,” Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch said. “The county and city teams are working collectively to provide the best process possible to our residents.”

2. Local efforts must wait for the state.

The Minnesota Legislature is expected to redraw legislative districts by Feb. 15, but if the lawmakers’ efforts fail to meet the deadline, the courts can impose a plan until the Legislature reaches an agreement.

Once the new state lines are drawn, cities needing to set new ward boundaries can start their work, with a March 29 deadline.

Counties and other bodies, such as school districts and townships, follow, with an April 26 deadline established to allow time for potential candidates to determine how to file for office.

3. Ideal Rochester ward size is now 20,233 people.

With six city wards, Rochester’s new census numbers show they’ve grown by 5.9% to 24.7% since the current boundaries were drawn.

It means the population of Ward 6 is 1,250 people below the ideal size, while Ward 1 has 1,784 extra residents.

4. Population changes will spur new county elections, but not all city elections.

A state 5% rule requires a new election if a district sees a population change for 5% or more, which Welsch said is expected to happen in all seven county districts.

Minnesota’s largest cities with staggered four-year terms, however, are not bound by the 5% rule, so Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said Rochester City Council members are unlikely to face special elections next year.

If redistricting causes a ward boundary to move and shifts a sitting council member’s home outside the current ward, state guidelines say the council member is allowed to complete the existing term, but cannot seek re-election without moving into the new ward boundaries.

5. Mapping tools will allow county residents to weigh in.

Olmsted County’s redistricting website offers an existing boundary map that allows residents to provide insight into the county’s current seven districts. Debra Ehret Miller, the county’s director of policy, analysis, and communications, said plans call for adding proposed maps as they are developed next year.

The maps provide the option to comment on a variety of concerns, including whether the district includes a specific population that should be considered or appears to unfairly split neighborhoods.