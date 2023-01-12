Reimagining education in Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER — What is "deeper learning" and how can it help improve the educational experience at Rochester Public Schools?

That's a question the School Board hopes to answer — and a program it plans to implement — that, along with rethinking the way teachers grade their students, could fundamentally change the way students learn and how they are evaluated in the future.

The Rochester School Board held a study session Tuesday, during which they talked about the concept of “deeper learning,” which is one of the initiatives in the district's strategic plan. In order to help achieve that end, the district has joined a project known as “The Deeper Learning Dozen,” through the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Although it will take time to implement, the long-range goal is essentially to reimagine what the educational experience looks like.

“The guiding premise of the Deeper Learning Dozen work that we are joining is that it requires transformation,” Superintendent Kent Pekel told the Post Bulletin. “It’s not incremental change.”

Those in the group conversation provided examples of times when they experienced a deep connection to their schoolwork while students themselves. School Board member Jess Garcia gave the example of being involved in Girls State, which is a student activity simulating a government body.

“That was the first time that I was able to engage in what I would consider a comprehensive application of all the things I had learned up to that point,” Garcia said.

Board member Cathy Nathan gave a current example of having watched students at Mayo High School host the production of Marry Poppins. Women at that time of the story would have worn dresses that covered their ankles — something students researched and incorporated into their costumes. Families wouldn’t have had glassware on their shelves, so students needed to find tin options for props instead.

In other words, it’s history lessons applied to real life scenarios. It’s social studies applied. It's finding the cross-sections of different subjects rather than studying everything in a silo. It’s an effort to make learning three-dimensional and meaningful rather than spreading it as thin as the paper in a textbook. Deeper learning is the antithesis of memorizing facts to regurgitate on a test only to be forgotten the next week.

There’s an equity component to the discussion as well. Pekel explained that over the decades, involvement in extracurricular activities has remained relatively flat for middle and upper class students. Involvement in extracurricular activities among impoverished students, though, has plummeted.

But, deeper learning isn't something that district leaders want to restrict to extracurricular activities. How it will be incorporated into the dozens of classrooms throughout the district is yet to be seen.

Whatever it is the system rethink turns out to be won't happen overnight. Pekel said the next few years will be spent laying the groundwork for the transformation rather than the transformation itself.

The notion of deeper learning also acknowledges the fact that the world students are learning in today is not the same as it was 30, 20 or even 10 years ago.

”It’s a different world than it was in the 70s,” Marvin said. “Our employers don’t need good test takers. They need workers who are able to provide information, who can create, who can lead, who can problem solve.”

Peter Dodds, Rochester Public Schools principal on special assignment, speaks with the school board on Jan. 11, 2023. He is one of the district leaders spearheading the district's deeper learning initiative. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

The district has to pay $20,000 to be involved with the group, but it also receives a grant of $1.2 million from the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative to support the district’s initiatives tied to deeper learning. The Initiative was co-founded by Priscilla Chan and Facebook-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The funding will go toward supporting a project lead, professional development and monitoring outcomes, among other costs tied to the initiative.

Two representatives from the Deeper Learning Dozen program, Rod Allen and Alisa Berger, spent time this week touring the schools in Rochester in preparation for the upcoming work. They also spoke with the School Board during the study session Tuesday.

Allen described it as rethinking the system rather than merely being an academic strategy.

While the district will spend time learning exactly how deep learning fits into its curriculum plans, Pekel said part of the process is identifying what deep learning is not.

“It’s not learning that’s a mile wide and an inch deep,” Pekel said at the study session. “It’s not learning that doesn’t ask kids to see themselves as part of the discipline. ... It actually helps kids internalize those disciplines.”