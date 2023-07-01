Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Relationships, community keep family fireworks stands returning to Rochester

The sociable and welcoming aspect of the fireworks stands keeps customers coming back for years.

070123-Fireworks Stand
Kim and Tim Bachtle assist Susan Kimball, left, with her payment on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 3:18 PM

ROCHESTER — Tim and Kim Bachtle have run fireworks stands at Rochester HyVee’s for 22 years, and there’s one thing that keeps them going.

“It’s been fun building relationships over all these years,” Tim Bachtle, a pastor, said. “People coming just for the fellowship, just to come back and talk.”

The Bachtle’s fireworks stands, which are in the parking lots of three HyVee locations, are fundraisers for local Owatonna missions. It’s a family business – the Bachtle’s 8-year-old grandson helped unload the semi trucks full of fireworks. They got started in the fireworks business after a church fundraiser in Illinois 26 years ago.

“I got it down pretty good,” he said. In 2002, then-Gov. Jesse Ventura legalized fireworks in Minnesota.

“We got it up and running right away,” Tim said. “We got the product in a short period of time.”

This year, the Bachtle’s set up on Tuesday, June 20, to “fully advertise and meet the needs of people that want to get them early,” Tim said. But the stand’s busiest time comes on July 2nd through the 4th of July holiday.

The sociable and welcoming aspect of the stand is what turns customers into regulars. One, Susan Kimball, said she keeps coming back “because they’re the best.”

070123-Fireworks Stand
Tim Bachtle shows one of his favorite fireworks on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

RFD shares tips to keep celebrations safe

Last year, fireworks caused 96 fire-related incidents and more than $760,000 in property damage in Minnesota, the Rochester Fire Department said in a statement. It’s anticipated that the figures this year will increase due to the dry weather conditions.

In an effort to limit the incidents this year, RFD shared a list of tips to keep everyone safe:

  • Read and follow all instructions prior to setting off fireworks
  • Don’t point fireworks at anyone, or let children use them unsupervised
  • Handheld sparklers are still dangerous: 30% of fireworks injuries in Minnesota are caused by sparklers
  • Keep fireworks away from structures, trees, storage tanks and other combustible materials
  • Wet down dry vegetation and the ground around the fireworks launch point and have a garden hose close by
  • Never ignite fireworks inside a container, like a bottle or can
  • Keep a bucket of water nearby to soak used fireworks that fail to ignite, and don’t try to relight duds
  • Fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal in Minnesota
070123-Fireworks Stand
Stacks of sparklers sit on a table in Tim and Kim Bachtle’s fireworks tent on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
070123-Fireworks Stand
The Black Cat mascot looks in through the window of Tim and Kim Bachtle’s fireworks tent on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
