Relief, restrained celebration as seniors receive COVID vaccine in Rochester

Katherine Goldthwait briefly lifted her arms in celebration after receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

Several similar scenes of subdued celebration or relief played out as 300 people received their second dose of the vaccine at Willow Creek Middle School through the Minnesota Department of Health.

Although relieved to no longer be at risk of serious illness or death due to COVID-19, many receiving the vaccine said they don’t plan to do anything different in the next few weeks or months.

“I’m just going to keep living life the same way,” said Goldthwait, 78. She added there’s still a risk she could get the illness and spread it to others before they too are vaccinated.

“I’ve been very careful — wearing my mask, not going out — and I plan to continue that,” she said.

The long-term effects of the virus are still unknown, she added.

Nonetheless, Goldthwait said she felt “great relief” receiving her second dose.

People receiving their second dose of the vaccine Thursday were among the approximately 200,000 people 65 and older who registered to get the vaccination at one of nine pilot program sites throughout the state.

Katherine Goldthwait, of Edina, gets checked in before receiving her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Minnesota Department of Public Health community vaccination pilot clinic at Willow Creek Middle School in Rochester. "I'm thrilled, and relieved," said Goldthwait moments after receiving the second dose. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Goldthwait sat at her computer at her Edina home on Jan. 19 watching her cell phone for when it was noon — the time at which the Minnesota Department of Health was opening registration.

“To my amazement it worked,” she said. “I felt so gifted and grateful.”

People from all over the state and region signed up.

Ardwin Reichs of Lawler, Iowa, said he won’t change much of what he does now that he’s vaccinated.

“I’m 92,” he said. “I just take it easy these days.”

His son signed him up and his daughter-in-law, Nona Reichs, drove him to the vaccination site Thursday.

Shots were administered in the school gym and a separate area was set up for people to sit for 15 minutes after receiving the shot in case they had an adverse reaction. After that, people filed out the exit with little fanfare. Some had family waiting.

Marilee Quint met Randy Quint in the parking lot with their cockapoo puppy, Hazel.

Marilee, a healthcare worker, has already received her vaccination.

“I’m really looking forward to when more people can get the vaccine,” Randy said.

Julie Drake, incident commander at the vaccination clinic, said it was encouraging how many seniors are eager to get the vaccine.

“They all want to have a life beyond COVID,” she said. “So many have had to quarantine in their homes and not see their children or grandchildren.”

Goldthwait said she has been fortunate being able to spend time with her grandchildren to help her daughter while the kids attend school remotely. Their family moved from California back to Minnesota in December. Her son moved to the Twin Cities from Maine.

“We’ve had a nice family bubble,” she said.

However, she looks forward to spending time with friends again.

“I encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” she said. ”It just makes me so sad that this continues to take a terrible toll.”

