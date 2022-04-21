SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Remember 'Sgt. Sledgehammer?' Rochester police imposter makes 2020 traffic stop, then disappeared

No further incidents have been reported since the Feb. 2020 traffic stop, but no arrests have been made for the Rochester police impostor known only for having the name tag "Sledgehammer" on his vest.

Police Blue Light
Contributed / Pixabay
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
April 21, 2022 03:30 PM
Share

STEWARTVILLE — A little over two years ago, a Stewartville man was pulled over for speeding. When the officer approached the vehicle, the red flags were there for the driver.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office report, on Feb. 26, 2020, at 10 p.m. a 22-year-old was pulled over in Stewartville by what appeared to be a Rochester police officer.

"So that was the first red flag," said Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, who noted it's highly unlikely a Rochester police officer would make a traffic stop in Stewartville.

When the supposed officer approached the driver, they noticed the person's uniform and squad car weren't typical. The driver also noticed the person had a baseball hat that read "Rochester, New York, PD" and not the City of Rochester logo, Schueller said.

The impostor was also wearing what Schueller believed to be a tactical Velcro vest that had a name patch reading "Sledgehammer." The impostor also appeared to be armed with a gun and a green stun gun, another red flag for Schueller as typically area law enforcement's stun guns are yellow. The driver also noted a rose tattoo on the person's neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impostor was described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30, and roughly 6 feet 2 inches tall.

The driver described the person's "squad car" as a black 2016 Ford Explorer with Rochester police in white letters on both sides of the vehicle. The car also had a fully functioning red-and-blue light bar on the roof of the vehicle, which is illegal for civilians to possess. Schueller said there was also a light bar on the push bumper of the vehicle.

After the traffic stop, the driver called dispatch to ask if an officer had been in the Stewartville area, and dispatch informed him that there was not. The next morning, the driver's father reported the incident.

ALSO READ
Gonda Building
Members Only
Business
Back to the start – $11.5 million dispute between Mayo Clinic and IRS to go before judge again
On Monday, the $11.5 million dispute between Mayo Clinic and the IRS will once again appear before Judge Eric Tostrud in St. Paul’s federal courthouse to try to resolve the question of whether Mayo Clinic should be exempt from paying taxes on revenue generated by "debt-financed real-estate investment."
April 21, 2022 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
043020.N.RPB.OLMSTED.JDC.05023.jpg
Members Only
Local
Two years later, a look at life without the Olmsted County JDC
“There are over 70 counties in the state of Minnesota that don't have a juvenile detention center and they work through similar challenges,” said Travis Gransee, Olmsted County's deputy administrator of health, housing and human services. “We are one more county that is a county without a JDC.
April 21, 2022 06:05 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Untitled design.png
Members Only
Local
Two metro-area juvenile detention centers fill in gap for Olmsted County
The closure of the Rochester facility two years ago means that when a young person is being incarcerated in the early stages of their involvement in the criminal legal system, they are sent to facilities in Dakota or Anoka counties.
April 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Schueller said in his 23-year career, there have been five total police impostor incidents that he's aware of. Of the five, Schueller said this impostor took it the furthest.

"I would think so just because of all the equipment was still there. He was actually wearing a tactical vest with 'Chevron' in the name," he said, referring to an indication of rank. He added that paintball equipment can look similar to police equipment. "But the marked squad car really took it to another level."

While there have been tips of someone matching the impostor's description and sightings of the potential car in 2020, Schueller said no further incidents have been reported at this time and no arrests have been made.

Schueller said it's a "double-edged sword" in terms of how someone should handle the situation if they believe they've been pulled over by an impostor.

While it's important to make sure you're in public when the stop is made, it's also tricky because you don't want to give the impression you're evading police if it is a real officer, Schueller said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you feel like it's not a legitimate stop, go ahead and call dispatch because typically when the officer asks for your ID and returns to his squad to run the information, it's a perfect time maybe to call and maybe say 'I've just been pulled over on this block, do you have someone on a traffic stop there?'" Schueller said. "The sooner they call the better, especially if they get a license plate or the vehicle description."

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTSTEWARTVILLE-RACINE
What to read next
Person on Fire
Local
Man catches fire near Olmsted County Public Health building in Rochester
An initial report from Rochester Police say the injuries appear self-inflicted.
April 21, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Court
Local
Social worker files discrimination lawsuit against Olmsted County
Complaint claims age, race and gender discrimination have affected employee's 20-year career with the county.
April 21, 2022 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Katie Schmitt WW
Local
Rochester woman inspires others through WW commercial
Katie Schmitt appears alongside James Corden and six other members in WW's spring campaign.
April 21, 2022 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Two years later, a look at life without the Olmsted County JDC
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 21, 2022 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe