News | Local

Remember when: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins visited Rochester?

The musician is reportedly dead Friday at age 50.

11-03 2Taylor Hawkins en.jpg
By Post Bulletin staff
March 25, 2022 10:52 PM
ROCHESTER — Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the rock band Foo Fighters, has died at age 50, according to media reports.

Hawkins may be remembered by some students at Riverside Elementary School, where he visited in 2016 to conduct lessons and give a talk about his path into rock 'n' roll.

See the story and photos from that visit .

e2940fe205870b4c9e09b392794ffe0b.jpg
Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters, center, drums with and mentors students at new Turnaround Arts School, Riverside Central Elementary School, Thursday. His visit Thursday celebrated Riverside's recent infusion of the arts, as part of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities' Turnaround Arts program. Pictured students, from left, are Diego Mejia Roman; Brooklyn Opdahl; Georgia Lambert; Alyssa Saxton; Fernando Gonzalez-Rivera and Kelvin Lopez.

