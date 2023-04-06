Remembering Maggie: Century High School says goodbye to longtime math teacher

ROCHESTER — For those who knew Maggie Hongerholt, a tribute spelled out with hundreds of plastic cups in a chain-link fence really says it all.

"We (heart) Maggie."

The message spans the bridge over East Circle Drive near Century High School, commemorating the longtime math teacher. Hongerholt died Thursday after a prolonged cancer diagnosis. She was 58.

"She was a great teacher," said Valerie Kafka, a retired Century teacher who worked with Hongerholt. "She was there for the right reasons."

In 2020, Hongerholt started the tradition of leaving messages for students in the chain link fence above the roadway. She repeated the tradition in 2021, recognizing not only the graduation, but students' return from distance learning.

"Century 2020 Panthers!"

"Century 2021 Panthers!"

"Welcome Back Panthers!"

As if the challenge of creating the messages weren't enough by itself, she also orchestrated the silhouette of the panther mascot, and paw prints to accent the messages.

She enlisted others to help, but the mastermind behind it all was Hongerholt. She spray painted hundreds of cups in her garage and mapped out how to arrange them in the fence to make her messages.

Then in 2022, she wasn't able to undertake the effort due to her diagnosis. So, a group of her colleagues banded together to create a message on the bridge in her stead.

While her messages in the fence may have been her most visible handiwork, Hongerholt was always looking out for her students and colleagues. Some of those Maggie impacted wrote their own memories of her on the Century High School Facebook page.

"Like my daughter said, she taught more than math," Janell Johnson wrote on a photo of the bridge on Century's Facebook page. "If ever there was a school mom/teacher/friend/counselor/cheerleader all in one, Mrs. Hongerholt was it."

When high schools had to host a drive through graduation because of the global pandemic, Maggie spearheaded an effort to make signs with the names of every graduate to place in their windshields. That way, everyone cheering the graduates on immediately would know who was who, despite masks or vehicles.

"That was a typical Maggie thing because it was both really compassionate but it was also super practical," said Kathryn Gardner, a fellow teacher.

Gardner helped orchestrate the message in the fence after Hongerholt was no longer able to do so.

When another graduation came around she received her diagnosis, Kafka said Hongerholt chose to keep herself out of the spotlight, not wanting to take attention away from the students.

In the times when there weren't messages on the fence, Hongerholt kept all the fence-messaging supplies in her classroom ready for whenever they would be needed next.

"She stored all of those cups and all of her patterns and diagrams of how to complete it in that room," Kafka said. "When she knew she wouldn't be coming back, she said 'Better take care of those cups for me and make sure it gets passed on to somebody.'"

The need for that next message came a little sooner than anyone wished.