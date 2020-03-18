Due to an increased demand and subsequent shortage of toilet paper as a result of COVID-19, Rochester Public Works has heard of the increased use and flushing of non-flushable materials such as baby wipes, napkins and paper towels.
While the “flushable” wipes concern is not new to the Water Reclamation Plant (WRP), there is an increased risk due to the current shortage of toilet paper.
Rochester Public Works ask that community members pay extra attention to what they are using and flushing and remind you not to flush anything other than toilet paper.
Flushing wipes (even those labeled “flushable”) and other non-toilet paper materials causes clogs, backups, equipment and pipe breakages, and in bad cases, can even force raw sewage back into peoples’ homes.
Homeowners are responsible for the cost of any clogs of sanitary sewer lines within the home and the sanitary sewer line before it connects to the sanitary sewer main typically located below the street.
Avoiding these problems in the sewer mains and at WRP will allow city teammates to focus on their jobs of keeping our facility up and running.
Properly addressing this issue requires each of us to be extra mindful, especially in the days and weeks ahead, but also beyond the containment of COVID-19. Rochester Public Works ask that you pay close attention to what is being used in your home, and make sure you are only flushing toilet paper and properly disposing of all other materials.
As a reminder, the following products are NOT flushable and must be disposed of in a waste basket:
- Paper towels
- Napkins
- Kleenex and other tissues
- Wet wipes/baby wipes (even those labeled as “flushable” wipes)
- Diapers
- Feminine hygiene products
- Gauze/Band-Aids