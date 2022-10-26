Removal of Wabasha County campaign sign sparks conflict

LAKE CITY — A dispute surrounding Wabasha County Commissioner Brian Goihl’s removal of one of his opponent’s campaign signs escalated with a recent letter to the editor alleging that the “The Good Old Boys Club” is shielding Goihl from repercussions.

According to a Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office field report from Oct. 6, 2022, a deputy was dispatched to the 65000 block of 287th Avenue near West Albany on a report of a stolen election sign. The caller, Allen Miller, said he placed a sign on his in-laws’ property supporting Rick Powers, who is running against Goihl in the 2022 election for a seat on the Wabasha County Board of Commissioners.

Miller said he had permission from his father- and mother-in-law, Josh and Luann Moechnig, to put the election sign up on their property on Oct. 5. Josh Moechnig said Miller put up the sign, but Moechnig never saw it.

The Moechnigs and Goihl are neighbors. Goihl said he first noticed the sign that night and went to talk with the Moechnigs the following morning. Goihl said he felt the sign was put there to harass him.

“We live on a dead-end road. … We’re the only two families that live on that road. That sign was put at the end of my driveway facing my driveway only,” Goihl said. “I went and talked to my neighbor, and I said, ‘Look, you know, you can support whoever you want, I don’t care.’ But I said, you know, ‘To have that there, it’s kind of hurtful.’ And they looked at me and they’re like, ‘What are you talking about? We don’t know anything about this. Who’s Rick Powers? We’ve never given anybody permission to put a sign up.’”

Goihl said he got permission from the Moechnigs to remove the sign and did so himself. Later that day, Miller called the authorities. In the field report, Miller told the deputy that Goihl would say he removed the sign because it was in the right-of-way, not the Moechnigs’ property.

Moechnig confirmed he and Goihl talked before Goihl took down the sign.

“I believe it was out of the right-of-way,” Miller said of the sign. “But the only person that apparently is able to determine that is Brian Goihl.”

The resolution in the field report said that the deputy “explained to Miller, since the sign was on Moechnig’s property, it was under his care and control. He was aware and agreed to have (the) sign removed.”

Goihl has had the election sign since the incident. Goihl said Miller is welcome to pick up the sign. When asked if he has contacted Goihl to retrieve the sign, Miller said he hasn’t.

“Brian wouldn’t answer a phone call when I had issues with the county,” Miller said. “Why would he want to answer my phone call now?”

Miller said the situation, in his opinion, was poorly handled.

“First off, with Brian taking the sign, that should have been done by a police officer or the highway department,” Miller said. “Second, how the county attorney handled the situation.”

The ordeal grew after Miller submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the county asking for documents about his Oct. 6 theft report. After seeing emails between Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly and Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh through the FOIA, Miller then submitted a paid letter to the editor to the Post Bulletin published on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The letter alleges that Kelly “has chosen to not pursue any legal action against Commissioner Goihl" and that it "almost sounds like it is 'The Good Old Boys Club' in action."

Kelly called the letter “totally full of falsehoods.” She said she first became aware of the sign situation when Bartsh emailed her a copy of the field report.

“I didn’t understand what he wanted when he sent that to me, so I asked him for clarification,” Kelly said, noting that when she receives an email like that from law enforcement, it means the agency is referring the case for charges. But those referrals usually come with a case number.

“I’m not sure what it is you want me to do,” Kelly replied to Bartsh on Oct. 7, per emails shared with the Post Bulletin. “Given that Goihl is involved, I would need to conflict it out (of the county) if you are forwarding it for possible criminal prosecution," Kelly wrote, indicating a conflict of interest if prosecuted by her office since it involved a county official, Goihl. "I know the highway department has removed campaign signs in the right of way in the past, so are you asking me to issue a public statement so everyone knows to contact the highway department?”"

In response, Bartsh told her that she didn’t have to take any action, replying that, “I’m just making sure that you’re aware of this as the Co. Attorney.” Weeks later, Kelly said she got a heads up on the letter from the Wabasha County Herald, where it was also published.

“The letter to the editor is just flat-out wrong,” Kelly said. “It suggests that I’m not doing my job … and goes on to say that Sheriff Bartsh didn’t know what may come of the entire situation. That’s not true. I asked specifically what he wanted to do.”

Goihl said he recently received notice that campaign violations were filed against himself and Kelly, who is running for re-election as county attorney. He said he’s frustrated by this ordeal.

“I do this job because I care,” he said. “It’s not about any personal reward or anything like that. But this is what makes it tough for good people to stand up and do these jobs. Nobody deserves this type of ridicule and harassment.”