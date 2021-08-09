Renard Carter files motion to withdraw guilty pleas in 2020 homicides

The Rochester man who pleaded guilty last month to murdering a pregnant woman and her toddler in September 2020 has filed a motion with the court to withdraw his guilty pleas.

In the supporting affidavit filed by Renard Carter's attorneys in Olmsted County District Court late Friday afternoon it states that Carter "intends to assert that he was coerced into entering the guilty pleas as a basis for his withdrawal." A hearing on the motion has not yet been scheduled, according to court records.

Carter pleaded guilty on July 15 to second-degree murder, second-degree murder with intent, and second-degree murder of an unborn child.

As part of the plea, Carter admitted that on Sept. 10, 2020, he put his hands around 2-year-old Miyona Zayla Lee-Miller's neck and applied pressure until the toddler died and then tightened a phone charging cord around the neck of 23-year-old Keona Sade Foote, causing her to die. Portions of the incident were video recorded and posted on social media.

Foote was in her first trimester at the time of her death.

Foote and Miyona were found dead on Sept. 13, 2020, in their home at Olympik Village Apartments, at 402 31st St. NE, Rochester.

Carter was arrested on Sept. 14 in South Carolina after police said he went there with plans to kill a former girlfriend. He was shot by law enforcement officers as they arrested him.

Police believed he had a gun, but it was later determined that it was a BB gun. He was briefly hospitalized for his injuries before he was returned to Rochester. The complaint also says he told medical workers that he wanted to be killed by police. At the time of his arrest in South Carolina, law enforcement there said he would not face charges in that state.

Carter has not been charged with first-degree murder in the case of Foote, his unborn child and Miyona's death, because he has not been indicted on those charges by a grand jury, as required in Minnesota. A conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said on July 15 that the case was set to be presented to a grand jury that day. It is unclear if the case was ever presented to the grand jury as its proceedings are typically secret.

Foote and her daughter moved to Rochester on Sept. 1, and Foote enrolled in school before moving to Rochester with dreams of becoming an EMT. Brandy Williams, Foote's mother, said her daughter started classes to become a nursing assistant.

Weeks after her daughter and granddaughter’s death, Williams told the Post Bulletin that Miyona was the joy of her daughter’s life and that Foote did whatever she could as a mother to protect Miyona.