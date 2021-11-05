RentHelp payments start to flow to landlords

More than half the tenants at the Andover Park Apartments have struggled to pay rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Felipe Gonzalez, operations manager for Kassel Real Estate, which manages the 76-unit complex at 2016 8 1/2 St. SE in Rochester, said many of the tenants are in the service industry and have struggled with maintaining a paycheck.

“Our highest income, I guess, would be a person making up to $40,000,” he said.

As a result, the complex’s monthly collections dropped from nearly $70,000 to slightly more than $20,000.

Gonzalez said delays in RentHelp payments put the apartment complex’s operations in jeopardy.

“We’ve been surviving because the ownership has been basically putting money in to keep it running,” he said.

Adam McAllister, the site’s property manager, said 41 tenants have applied for RentHelp to cover back rent, and payments from the Minnesota program are starting to come in.

“Up until September, we had maybe received five payments total, so the majority of what we’ve received has come in this month,” he said last week, when he reported payments for 23 tenants.

Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said this week that payment delays were the result of trying to quickly set up a system for delivering up to $450 million in federal funds to cover rent payments.

With a process in place, she said she anticipates more payments to make it into the hands of landlords throughout the state.

“It’s a shift in terms of people wondering whether they would get paid to realizing it is continuing to pick up,” she said. “I really expect this pace to continue, especially since we are still seeing new applications come in at a steady pace.”

As of Monday, Minnesota Housing had sent out more than $195.5 million in payments, which is approximately 54 percent of the requested assistance statewide.

More than half of the delivered funds -- $101.6 million -- were paid in October.

Gonzalez said the payments help, but some of the damage has already been done, since some Andover tenants opted to move before finding out whether their applications would be approved.

“They were actually getting better help moving, because they would pay their deposit and first month,” he said of tenants who asked to move after finding support from local agencies.

Tenants who move before landlords receive the back rent are no longer eligible for the federal assistance that is funneled through the state program.

Gonzalez said several of the residents who moved out have set up payment plans, but others left unexpectedly. As a result, Andover has 17 empty apartments in various stages for return to the market.

Ho said she knows the delays have been stressful for tenants and landlords, but she said increased funding for program staff means the department has been able to focus on lagging payments and requests continue to be filed.

“We are continuing to receive applications at a pretty steady pace,” she said, pointing out that anyone struggling with rent can apply.

“There is no deadline for applying. We have money available, so if you are a renter and have fallen behind, work with your property manager and get an application in.”

The state program has received approximately $450 million to help people with up to 18 months of rent support, while other federal rental assistance has also been distributed through cities, counties and tribal governments.

While the wind down of Minnesota’s eviction moratorium protects tenants with RentHelp applications from being evicted for nonpayment of rent through June, Ho said the federal assistance might not last that long.

“I frankly expect we are going to be tapping into the second allocation of emergency rental assistance from the American Rescue Plan, and at this pace of spending, it’s easy to imagine that the funds might well be gone well before June of next year,” she said.

She also pointed out some residents are likely to see added stress due to the 18-month limit on payments.

“For folks who are counting, we are in the 20th month of the pandemic, so that 18-month total assistance is really going to start to matter for more households,” she said.

McAllister said some residents at Andover Park Apartments could reach the maximum amount of assistance soon, but he and Gonzalez said they are continuing to do what they can for their tenants.

“We have been working with a lot of tenants, because we know about their situation,” Gonzalez said.