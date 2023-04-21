Rep. Andy Smith files for bankruptcy protection after closure of Gray Duck Theater

ROCHESTER — State Rep. Andy Smith of Rochester has filed for personal bankruptcy, seeking protection from more than $200,000 in financial liabilities linked to his former business, an independent theater and coffee shop called Gray Duck Theater .

Smith's filing under Chapter 7 was first reported by Alpha News . The bankruptcy petition, dated Feb. 28, lists $50,643 in assets and $204,738 in liabilities, according to Alpha News.

Smith, a first-term DFL legislator representing District 25A, covering northern Rochester and Oronoco, said that his business suffered and was forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gray Duck first opened in May 2019.

“When we opened, the only liabilities we had was tenant improvement on the space. And we were paying that off quite comfortably, Smith said. “We were doing well. We were expanding.”

Once the pandemic hit in March 2020, businesses, including the entertainment industry, were hit hard. Smith said he took out loans in an attempt to ride out the pandemic, even as he was paying rent on a theater space that wasn’t being used.

But the financial hole eventually became too great. Movie theaters are still struggling to regain their footing in a post-pandemic world. The Gray Duck did not survive. It officially closed on Jan. 31, 2023.

There are different types of bankruptcy protection. When a person files for Chapter 7 protection, the court places an automatic temporary stay on a person’s current debts, according to the website Experian. It can be a way of clearing away many types of unsecured debts. But a person may have to give up some possessions, and it has a long-lasting negative impact on credit-worthiness.

Since Smith declared bankruptcy, Maggie Panetta and Nathaniel Nelson have taken over the lease of the theater and renamed it Pop’s Art Theater. It has a scheduled soft opening today, Thursday, April 20, 2023, and is running a four-day film festival though through Monday, April 24, 2023.

Smith is also a minority owner in a business neighboring Gray Duck, a used book store called Garden Party Books , that he co-owns with his wife, Anna.

Smith has been targeted by conservatives for his willingness to support raising taxes or protecting the ones that exist. Smith supports higher marginal tax rates on higher-income earners to pay for programs that strengthen society, he said.

The Alpha News story noted that Smith, in a floor debate on Feb. 16, 2023, said he offered employees “unlimited paid vacation and sick time” at both of his businesses, even though by that time, the theater was already closed.

“While asking for his debts to be absolved, Smith has been advocating for new tax increases on Minnesotans,” the article stated.

Smith said his decision to run for the state Legislature was driven by his experiences as a small business owner. He said many of the policy positions he takes are aimed at supporting small businesses. Smith said his support for a family paid and medical leave bill, which would provide 12 weeks of partial wage replacement while caring for a sick family member or newborn, arose from his belief it supports small businesses.

“They keep making fun of this fact, that I give my full-time employees unlimited paid and medical leave. I’m proud of that,” Smith said. “That’s showing that I’m not a hypocrite. My money’s on the line. I don’t think workers are lazy. I don’t think they are going to take advantage of business owners.”

Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse owner Andy Smith talks with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who is running for reelection, before an event to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Smith said he expects his bankruptcy to become a campaign issue used against him by his opponent or the GOP party in the next election. Smith noted politicians more illustrious than him have sought bankruptcy protection. Abraham Lincoln, whose portrait hangs above the speaker’s chair in the state House chamber, declared bankruptcy. So did Thomas Jefferson. Donald Trump filed for corporate bankruptcy at least four times.

“Am I happy that I had to do this? No. This is a tough, personal financial moment, and it’s tough for a business to close,” Smith said. “But at the same time, I’m not ashamed of wanting to try something and going out to bring value to Rochester. This is not something I’m ashamed about. If it’s brought up on the campaign trail, I’m happy to take questions about it.”