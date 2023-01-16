Rep. Brad Finstad on speakership battle: 'I felt like the goal posts were being moved'

WASHINGTON — GOP Congressman Brad Finstad said he was at times frustrated with the prolonged battle to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, but he disputed the idea that it would impair House Republicans' ability to govern and argued that it might make the speaker more effective over the long haul.

"It's probably going to make the speaker better in the long run. He's going to have to communicate more often than ever before," said Finstad, a conservative who began serving his first full term in Congress representing Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

Along with other members of the 118th Congress, Finstad and family members had arrived in Washington, D.C., for what was supposed to be a ceremonial moment, the swearing-in of a new Congress. Instead a political brawl erupted — and almost a physical one — that finally ended with McCarthy's election after a grueling dayslong, 15-ballot marathon.

And members waiting to be sworn in had to cool their heels while the battle played out over several days.

The spectacle exposed a deep rift in the narrow House Republican majority and raised questions about McCarthy’s ability to lead his conference. It was the most protracted speakership election since pre-Civil War 1859.

“I felt like the goal posts were being moved,” he said in an interview with the Post Bulletin.

Finstad, a conservative who supported McCarthy’s bid for the speakership, said House Republicans had agreed to a package of procedural and policy rules weeks before the start of Congress.

In the end, Freedom Caucus members, the far-right faction that prolonged McCarthy’s ordeal, high-jacked the process but won only one additional concession: Lowering the number of members needed to bring a “motion to vacate,” which forces a vote on removing the speaker, was lowered from five to one.

“I got a little frustrated, because we were holding up the entire process because of that one thing,” Finstad said. “And we had gone so far on the rules to really make Congress more workable.”

Analysts and political pundits said that by creating such a low threshold for the removal motion and by making other other concessions to holdouts, McCarthy weakened his political hand and made it more difficult for him and his party to govern.

But Finstad said the change from five votes to one probably won’t make much difference in the long run. If a member is determined to bring a motion, it won’t be hard to corral the necessary votes.

“This might be better, because of the fact that this taught us how to communicate together,” Finstad said. “I mean, there’s no doubt about it. We have some folks that want to fight, no matter what. They’re always looking for the fight. And sometimes, when you’re so focused on looking for the fight, you forget to look for the solution, because everything is a fight.”

Political observers and economists are warning the concessions McCarthy made could make it difficult for him to muster votes to raise the debt limit — a task needed to keep the government open and prevent a default on the federal government’s trillions of dollars in debt.

The federal government is projected to produce budget deficits that top $1 trillion a year for the next decade. That will add to a national debt that exceeded $31 trillion last year.

Finstad said he isn’t interested in seeing the U.S. default on its debt — “there’s no way I would be interested in going down that path” — but he also said the federal government can’t continue to spend money it doesn’t have.

“There has to be some sort of plan — or at least guardrails in place — to get us to a balanced budget within the next 10 years,” he said. “Quite frankly, it goes back to what I’ve said all along. We owe it to our kids to do that. It’s not even for you or I, it’s for our kids and grandkids.”

Finstad won his first full term after defeating Democrat Jeff Ettinger in November. He served several months prior to that after winning a special election against Ettinger that was triggered by the death of Jim Hagadorn.

Finstad addressed other issues during the interview:

What separated Finstad from the Freedom Caucus?

From a voting standpoint, in my short time here, I’m voting with them 95% of the time. As a conference, we’re pretty tight. I think what separates us is the willingness to scream out loud and get on Fox News. I’m pretty comfortable with who I am. I’m a farmer from southern Minnesota who’s looking for solutions that meet the needs of southern Minnesota.

What does he think of President Biden’s handling of the border crisis?

First and foremost, I would say the president has done nothing about the border. He almost visited it last week for the first time in his life. I have friends, members of Congress who said that he didn’t even get close to where the problems or challenges lie. It was a flyby visit.

On House Republicans approving legislation that would block funding to hire 87,000 new IRS agents.

That’s one thing I ran on. That’s one thing I heard loud and clear from people in southern Minnesota. In the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, they included 87,000 IRS agents. How does that relate to the Inflation Reduction Act? It goes to the Senate (controlled by Democrats). We’ll see what they do with it, what the president does with it. But it’s an accomplishment. It’s something we said we were going to do. And we did it.

On the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

For me, it’s bigger than that. It’s not even focused on the individual from my standpoint. It’s the laptop story and the way it was handled that smells fishy. It is indisputable that the FBI paid $3 million to work on what stories would or would not be put out through Twitter. I think it’s fair for us as a country to say, "Alright, FBI, what was your thinking there?" I’m proud of the fact that we set up a committee that’s going to look at these things.