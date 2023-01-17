Rep. Brad Finstad proposes naming post office after Jim Hagedorn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brad Finstad has introduced legislation to rename the Blue Earth post office after the late Jim Hagedorn, who was born and claimed residence in the southern Minnesota city during his time in Congress.

Hagedorn died in office from kidney cancer on Feb. 17, 2022, while serving his second term in office representing Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. Finstad, a fellow Republican, succeeded Hagedorn by winning a special election in August 2022 to finish that term and then winning the general election last November.

It was one of two pieces of legislation introduced by Finstad to honor the memory and legacy of Hagedorn. Finstad also re-introduced the “American Workforce Empowerment Act,” which was one of Hagedorn’s top legislative priorities during his time in office.

The bill would allow 529 plans, tax-advantaged savings accounts, to be used to fund nondegree technical training certificate programs, apprenticeships, tools and any tests required to obtain and maintain certifications.

“Jim was a true public servant, a common sense conservative with an unparalleled work ethic,” Finstad said in a press statement.

Finstad’s twin legislative proposals were endorsed by six members of the Minnesota delegation, including GOP Reps. Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach, and Pete Stauber, and Democratic Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips and Betty McCollum.

The only one of the eight-member Minnesota delegation to not to lend her name in support of the legislative proposals was Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“Jim was a fierce advocate for southern Minnesota who made a lasting impact on our stage and his constituents,” said Craig. “I’m glad to join Rep. Finstad and the rest of the Minnesota delegation to introduce this legislation and commemorate Jim’s service to our country.”