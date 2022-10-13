Rep. Finstad hears flood infrastructure, rural ambulance concerns at Kasson meeting

KASSON — U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad visited with Kasson officials and other Southeast Minnesota leaders on Thursday morning to hear a request for assistance on projects ranging from flood relief infrastructure and rural ambulance services.

City engineer Brandon Theobald presented the Kasson Flood Relief Improvements plan, which the city has previously pitched to state lawmakers for bonding support. In 2019, major flooding in Kasson closed nearby highways and flooded at least 160 properties, prompting a state disaster declaration.

"Citizens are demanding solutions," Theobald said. "We had a neighborhood meeting with myself and the mayor (Chris McKern). ... They were very polite, but they were very firm on having some solutions here."

So far, Theobald said, the city has spent or will spend $5 million on small-scale flood control and sanitary sewer mitigation projects. Additionally, the city is inspecting every Kasson home in order for residents to make their own improvements; those individual projects will collectively cost Kasson residents an estimated $500,000.

Kasson's larger-scale solution for flooding is a $9 million improvement project that would create an upstream stormwater impoundment south of U.S. Highway 14 and west of the city, and replace some city water and sewer infrastructure.

"What that ultimately will do is lower (the flood elevation) about two feet," Theobald said. "And that may not seem a lot in the grand scheme of just a person, but from a flood control project, that's a pretty great improvement."

With the city looking to pitch in $4.5 million to the project, Theobald asked Finstad for federal funds to cover the other half of the cost.

"If it goes down that route where it needs to be through that process, I'd be more than happy to look into it and be of help," Finstad said of a potential federal earmark. "But, my gut would say the state's gonna step up and take care of this."

U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad visits with Kasson-area community leaders before a meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Kasson City Hall. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Following the city's presentation, representatives from the Dodge County Ambulance Service spoke to Finstad about funding and staffing concerns .

"We are a fee-for-service ambulance, and the majority of our employees are paid on call at $3 an hour," said ambulance director Angie Jarrett. "And that's because we can't afford to pay them because the majority of our patients are Medicare."

Jarrett said Medicare only reimburses the service about 50 cents for each dollar spent on transports, and reimbursements from private insurers aren't enough to cover that gap.

How Dodge County is able to provide 24/7 ambulance coverage now is through bonus payments through the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said paramedic John Fox.

"There's a 2% urban, 3% rural and a 22.6% super rural (bonus rate) that are coming up, I believe, at the end of this year," Fox said. "We would strongly ask that those continue, and be made permanent would even be better, because it's just been a shell game that is not sustainable."

Fox said the ambulance service cannot make financial plans based on funding programs that might be reduced or removed. The funding issues come to a head when vehicles and equipment need to be replaced.

"We have aging ambulances, and right now to replace our existing ambulance is $260,000 just for the vessel itself, not any equipment inside of it," Jarrett said. "And we have mandates that we have to meet through the regulatory agency ... that we can't fund, so we're kind of between this rock and a hard place."

Jarrett added that EMT and paramedic retention is low because many qualified workers are also studying to become nurses and physicians — something Finstad had noticed in his own life.

"My daughter's a sophomore studying premed, and her advisers are telling her, 'Get your EMT, it'll put you on the top of the list when you apply to med school,'" Finstad said.

"And that's exactly what we're experiencing," Jarrett replied.

Earlier that morning, Finstad also heard about infrastructure concerns in Pine Island, particularly the city's desire to establish a new regional sanitary district with Goodhue, Zumbrota and Wanamingo.

"For me, it was just all about learning and trying to figure out, alright, what are they working on here? Where can I be helpful?" Finstad said. "It's not politically sexy — the water and wastewater and sewers — but it is so important to rural communities that we keep working on advancing the infrastructure and keeping up with our communities.

With Republican Finstad facing Democratic candidate Jeff Ettinger again in the general election, Kasson City Administrator Tim Ibisch said the city has also reached out to Ettinger's campaign for a visit so that whoever earns a full term in Congress can be aware of the city's concerns.

Now having to balance campaigning and working as a congressman, Finstad said his campaign strategy hasn't changed between the special election and the general.

"I'm just gonna continue to work, continue to listen, continue to be out in the communities every day," Finstad said, "then doing what I can to take that back and represent them."

