SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rep. Hagedorn's funeral services announced

Services will include a private ceremony.

070721-HAGEDORN-TOWNHALL-4426.JPG
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn speaks at a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at La Crescent Area Event Center in La Crescent. (Traci Westcott /twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
February 28, 2022 04:12 PM
Share

BLUE EARTH — Funeral services for Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a two-year battle with kidney cancer, will include a private ceremony honoring his life and legacy, Patten Funeral Home and Cremation Service announced.

A public visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Patton Funeral Home in Blue Earth and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, at Paul’s Lutheran Church in Truman, Minn. He will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Blue Earth.

The two-term GOP congressman was first elected in 2018, a self-described conservative populist who ran as a supporter of former President Trump’s policies.

Six weeks after his election, in February 2019, Hagedorn announced that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer. Hagedorn was treated at Mayo Clinic and, after a period of remission, Hagedorn announced last July that his cancer had returned. He was 59 when he died.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carnahan; parents, Tom and Karen Hagedorn, Kathy Mittelstadt Kreklau and Bob Kreklau; sisters, Heidi Katz and Tricia Lucas, Rebecca Demaree, Lisa Larison, and Lori Bauer; nieces and nephews, Abigail and Jared Katz and Danielle, Justin, Joshua, and Will Lucas; and several aunts, uncles, and extended family members.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSJIM HAGEDORN
What to read next
120221-BAR-BUFFALO-9238.jpg
Members Only
Business
Mezza 9 Cafe and Bakery to bring a taste of Europe to downtown Rochester
Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo is gearing up to open the "beautiful, cozy spot" in downtown Rochester at 20 Historic Third St. SW., the former Bar Buffalo space.
February 28, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
salvation army logo.jpg
Local
Salvation Army providing aid to Ukrainians
Donate to Salvation Army to help victims in Ukraine
February 28, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Joshua Lee Winsky
Local
Man registered as a Level 3 predatory offender moving to Southeast Rochester
The Rochester Police Department sent a notification that Joshua Lee Winsky will be moving to Rochester on March 1, 2022.
February 28, 2022 04:00 PM
Chess
Local
Century wins Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League City Tournament
It had been twelve years since the championship round of the Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League (RASCL) City Cup Tournament ended in a tie.
February 28, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports