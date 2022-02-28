Rep. Hagedorn's funeral services announced

BLUE EARTH — Funeral services for Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died Feb. 17 after a two-year battle with kidney cancer, will include a private ceremony honoring his life and legacy, Patten Funeral Home and Cremation Service announced.

A public visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Patton Funeral Home in Blue Earth and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, at Paul’s Lutheran Church in Truman, Minn. He will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Blue Earth.

The two-term GOP congressman was first elected in 2018, a self-described conservative populist who ran as a supporter of former President Trump’s policies.

Six weeks after his election, in February 2019, Hagedorn announced that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer. Hagedorn was treated at Mayo Clinic and, after a period of remission, Hagedorn announced last July that his cancer had returned. He was 59 when he died.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carnahan; parents, Tom and Karen Hagedorn, Kathy Mittelstadt Kreklau and Bob Kreklau; sisters, Heidi Katz and Tricia Lucas, Rebecca Demaree, Lisa Larison, and Lori Bauer; nieces and nephews, Abigail and Jared Katz and Danielle, Justin, Joshua, and Will Lucas; and several aunts, uncles, and extended family members.

