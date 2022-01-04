SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

Hagedorn is receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic at this time and is experiencing "mild symptoms."

070721-HAGEDORN-TOWNHALL-4420.JPG
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn speaks at a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at La Crescent Area Event Center in La Crescent.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff report
January 04, 2022 12:36 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, afternoon that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Hagedorn, who was was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019 and reported its return last year, said in a news release that he's experiencing mild symptoms and is receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic as a precautionary measure.

The 1st District Congressman said he's been vaccinated and did not indicate where he might have been exposed to COVID.

You can read Hagedorn's full statement here:

"Last night I was informed I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I did receive the vaccination and gratefully I am experiencing very mild symptoms. Given my current circumstances and treatment for kidney cancer, doctors are taking every precaution to ensure a complete recovery and have requested that I receive observation and treatment at the Mayo Clinic. I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today’s news will not stop me from fighting for America and the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Thanks to all who have offered their encouragement, prayers, and understanding.”

Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSJIM HAGEDORN
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts