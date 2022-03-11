SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rep. Liz Boldon to run in Senate District 25

The first-term rep makes a move to run for Senate after Sarah Flick withdraws.

Liz Boldon
Rep. Liz Boldon
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
March 11, 2022 09:01 AM
ROCHESTER — Within an hour of the withdrawal of Sara Flick from the race for Senate District 25, state Rep. Liz Boldon of Rochester jumped in.

Boldon, a nurse, is currently in her first term in the Legislature and identifies her top priorities as childcare, democracy, public education and expanded access to health care.

“I first ran for office because I believe everyone deserves a voice and everyone counts,” Boldon said in a press statement. “Representing my Rochester neighbors and bringing their voices to important discussions at the State Capitol is such an honor and the most rewarding part of representing House District 25B.”

The opportunity to run for a Senate seat was created when Sarah Flick, citing family obligations and the anticipation of a second child, announced Thursday that she was not running for the Senate seat.

For the last several election cycles, Senate 25 has been made up equally of Republican and Democratic voters. But after it was redistricted, it is now located more squarely in Rochester and has a more progressive slant. It is currently held by GOP state Sen. Dave Senjem, a moderate Republican who has served six terms in the Senate.

