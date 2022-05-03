Rep. Liz Boldon's son in serious crash

ROCHESTER — The 20-year-old son of state Rep. Liz Boldon of Rochester was in a serious two-vehicle crash and sustained multiple significant injuries, according to a press statement released by the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Her son was the driver of one vehicle; the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, according to House spokesperson Thomas Olsen. There was no information about where the crash occurred. He is currently receiving treatment in an intensive care unit at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus, the statement said.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and well-wishes,” Boldon said in the statement. “It means a great deal to my family and I during this difficult time. I am incredibly grateful for the wonderful staff at St. Mary’s Hospital where I know he is receiving the best care in the world.

“To my constituents and colleagues, thank you for your patience as I prioritize the health and well-being of my son and family. I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we navigate this traumatic event,” she said.

The Minnesota Legislature is in the final three weeks of the legislative session. Boldon, DFL-Rochester, was elected to her first two-year term in 2020. Last March, Boldon announced a run for Minnesota State Senate District 25. Bolden has three children, according to her biography on her Minnesota House of Representative webpage.