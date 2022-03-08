Report links 74 deaths in Rochester to air quality

ROCHESTER — Air pollution contributed to an estimated 74 early deaths in Rochester in 2015, according to estimates in a new health report.

Although emissions of pollutants that contribute to health problems have declined, state officials say COVID-19 and more frequent and severe wildfires may lead to early deaths attributed to air quality.

Pollution caused by PM2.5 fine airborne particles contributed to an estimated 9.5% of deaths in 2015, according to the state Life and Breath report prepared by the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency .

The report shows that if fine-particulate matter and ozone levels are decreased, up to 500 early deaths could be prevented across the state. Of the 74 deaths in 2015 attributed to pollution, eight of them could be prevented with air quality improvements, the report states.

PM2.5 particulate matter is produced by the combustion of fuel, oil and wood. They’re small enough to enter people’s lungs and complicate health problems such as asthma. Ozone at the ground level, which can come from similar sources and industrial operations, can also contribute to health problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report estimated the 2015 death rate of about 88.3 deaths per 100,000 people based on pollution and health data from Rochester.

The data is pre-COVID, health officials noted. The effects of the respiratory illness combined with pollution and more severe seasonal wildfires the state saw in the last two years will likely contribute to higher rates of early death attributed to air quality, officials said.

“We know that in addition to an increase in wildfires and other events that we will be confronting this issue," said Kathy Raleigh, a state epidemiologist and co-author of the Life and Breath report.

Prior to 2020, Rochester had one air quality monitor. Currently 11 measure air quality in different areas of the city. Real-time data can be seen at www.purpleair.com .

