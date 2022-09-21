We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Report of person with a rifle at Lourdes High School

Law enforcement is currently searching Lourdes High School after a report of a person with a rifle was received.

Law enforcement respond to Lourdes High School after a caller reported a person with a rifle as was the school Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Mark Wasson
September 21, 2022 10:29 AM
ROCHESTER — Law enforcement has responded to a report of an active shooter at Lourdes High School in northwest Rochester around 10:06 a.m., according to according to Amanda Grayson, crime prevention & communications coordinator for the Rochester Police Department

Officers are currently searching the building to determine is there is a legitimate threat, Grayson said.

"So far, they have discovered no evidence of a shooting or injuries," Grayson wrote in a news release.

Grayson would recommend that the public stay away from the school.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information is available.

Law enforcement respond to Lourdes High School after a caller reported a person with a rifle as was the school Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
