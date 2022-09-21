Report of person with a rifle at Lourdes High School
Law enforcement is currently searching Lourdes High School after a report of a person with a rifle was received.
ROCHESTER — Law enforcement has responded to a report of an active shooter at Lourdes High School in northwest Rochester around 10:06 a.m., according to according to Amanda Grayson, crime prevention & communications coordinator for the Rochester Police Department
Officers are currently searching the building to determine is there is a legitimate threat, Grayson said.
"So far, they have discovered no evidence of a shooting or injuries," Grayson wrote in a news release.
Grayson would recommend that the public stay away from the school.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information is available.
