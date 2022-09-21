Report of person with a rifle at Lourdes High School

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement has responded to a report of an active shooter at Lourdes High School in northwest Rochester around 10:06 a.m., according to according to Amanda Grayson, crime prevention & communications coordinator for the Rochester Police Department

Officers are currently searching the building to determine is there is a legitimate threat, Grayson said.

"So far, they have discovered no evidence of a shooting or injuries," Grayson wrote in a news release.

Grayson would recommend that the public stay away from the school.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information is available.

ADVERTISEMENT