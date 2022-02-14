Report of shots fired in Northeast Rochester early Saturday morning

ROCHESTER — Police are asking for the public's help after several neighbors reported hearing gunshots early Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2022, in a Northeast Rochester neighborhood.

Rochester police were called about 4:45 a.m. to the 1300 block of Fourth Street Northeast for a report of six to seven gunshots, Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. One person reported that it sounded like it was right outside of their house.

Officers canvassed the area and spoke to other neighbors who reported hearing the gunshots. No signs of damage were found on any of the properties in the area nor did police find shell casings. No injured people were reported at any of the area hospitals.

While officers were unable to find evidence any shooting occurred outside of the witness statements, Moilanen said that did not mean the incident did not happen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department.