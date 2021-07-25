Reports: Former Legends site not a landmark

A pair of reports say the two Depression-era buildings that most recently housed Legends Bar and Grill are not eligible for city landmark status.

Reviews of the former Time Theatre and Red Owl buildings on Fourth Street Southeast, west of the Zumbro River, were conducted by Minneapolis-based New History following a landmark nomination of the building by Rochester resident Kevin Lund.

The Time Theatre report indicates the building constructed in 1937 is historically significant based on architectural style, and as an example of work done by master theater architects Jack Liebenberg and Seeman Kaplan.

However, the report also cites the loss of key character-defining features, including the original-entry central ticket booth and metal marquee.

“The property does not retain integrity to the period of significance and is therefore recommended as not eligible for local landmark designation,” the report states.

It’s a declaration mirrored in the report on the former Red Owl building, which shares a wall with the former theater.

The building built in 1935 is considered historically significant based on its association with the grocery store brand that was part of the development of Rochester, but the New History report said the loss of key elements has diminished its historic integrity.

“The building’s redevelopment in 1983 and variety of uses over the past several decades have obscured its association with its original occupant, the Red Owl Grocery Store; therefore, the building does not retain integrity of association,” the report states.

The former Time Theater on Fourth Street Southeast, near the Zumbro River. (Submitted photo)

The reports are not the last word on the status of the building, which the Rochester City Council has marked for demolition to make way for future development.

The city Heritage Preservation Commission is slated to discuss the findings during its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

In order for the action to be taken to designate either of the buildings as a city landmark, a public hearing must be held and a copy of the designation would need to be sent to the State Historic Preservation Office for review.

Neither is scheduled, but Molly Patterson-Lundgren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, stated in a memo to the Heritage Preservation Commission that the next steps would be discussed with Tuesday’s review.

In addition to the review of the former Time Theatre and Red Owl buildings, the commission is slated to discuss whether Trinity Lutheran Church, 222 Sixth Ave. SW, should be considered a potential landmark property. The proposed status has been challenged by church officials.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of July 25 include:

Rochester

City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities board room, 4000 East River Road NE

Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE

Music Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall

Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center

Outside Agency Oversight Committee, 1:30 p.m. Thursday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE

Olmsted County

Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments, noon Wednesday in conference room 186 at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

Rochester Public Schools

School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

