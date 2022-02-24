Reports of shots fired in Austin causes short-term lockdown at elementary school

AUSTIN — A report of shots fired in Austin Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2022, prompted a short-term lock down at an elementary school while law enforcement investigated the incident.

The Austin Police Department received a report just before 1 p.m. of possible shots fired in the 600 block of Ninth Street Northwest. That is near an elementary school but not within the line of sight, according a news release from Austin police Chief David McKichan.

"Responding officers did not locate any damage, any victims, or shell casings," McKichan wrote in a release. "While we have spoken to witnesses who heard something, we have not been able to locate anyone who might have seen something that would help us better understand what may have occurred."

Officers contact the school as a result of the incident, which prompted a short-term lock down.

"Officers could not locate anything or anyone in the area that presented an ongoing risk to the community and communicated that to school staff," McKichan wrote.

Anyone with information about the incident or who locates any damage to their property is encouraged to call the Austin Police Department.