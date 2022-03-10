Reps. Haley, Drazkowski debate before GOP senate district delegates

ZUMBROTA — In a room filled with Republican delegates from the newly formed Senate District 20, two GOP Minnesota House members tried to draw distinctions of their conservative philosophies Wednesday night in Zumbrota.

Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, and Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, who represent Minnesota House district's 21A and 21B, respectively, are looking to fill the redistricted Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Mike Goggin.

In a debate that went more than an hour, included 14 questions and two four-minute speeches – opening and closing statements – by each candidate, the crowd was treated to a buffet of conservative talking points including tax cuts, support of the Second Amendment, and repealing pro-choice laws in Minnesota in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade later this year.

But for two candidates fighting over the same conservative turf, some differences did pop up between them.

“People tell me every day that they’re sick of politicians talking about whatever hot-button issue on the news at night," said Haley, who currently serves as the minority whip in the House. "They want someone to listen to them, and they want something to get done. That’s who I am.”

As the whip, Haley said her job is to keep the team together, keep them communicating as a unit, and making sure when they hit the floor to vote, she knows the vote count.

Meanwhile, Drazkowski talked about his work with the splinter – "Renegade" – New House Republican Caucus, which takes a more conservative approach to its activities in the House.

“I go there every day, thinking of not those lobbyists with the $100,000 salaries trying to extract from me performance on their behalf, but what do the people in my district want from me," Drazkowski said.

A fight over lobbyists was one of the points of contention in the evening. Drazkowski tried to paint Haley as a friend of lobbyists for a vote she took against an amendment to ban anyone who works for a lobbying firm.

Drazkowski said he'd brought an amendment to a bill that would anyone working for a lobbying firm from serving as a legislator.

"There were over 11 legislators that didn't vote because they were standing with that leader who didn't vote, and my opponent was one of them," he said.

Haley fired back that the amendment was part of a day of "dirty politics" meant to embarrass the Republican caucus in the House by attaching it to a tax bill the GOP wasn't going to vote for.

A second point of friction between the two involved a vote Haley took in favor of a bill supported by the "Black Lives Matter segment of the House Democrats," Drazkowski said. That bill aimed to declare racism a public health crisis.

Haley said that July 2020 bill was a bad bill, but she voted in favor as a public relations point so the DFL could not paint all Republicans as racist, and Haley voted yes to avoid the PR nightmare in the wake of the George Floyd murder, and to have a seat at the table on the bill.

A third difference came up over a question on the Paige Amendment, a move to change the language around public education, ensuring the state provide a "quality education" rather than an "adequate education," Haley said.

Haley said she supports the Paige amendment.

Minnesota Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, left, addresses the crowd Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Zumbrota during a candidate forum for the two Republican candidates vying for the Senate District 20 seat. His opponent, left, Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, looks on.

Drazkowski, however, said the bill gives too much power to the state over local government, and it will increase the cost of education in Minnesota.

One final difference, came when the candidates were asked if they would abide by the endorsement process at an upcoming endorsement convention.

Drazkowski said yes. Haley, however, citing a time in 2006 when Drazkowski did not abide by the endorsement of the party, ran in the primary, said she would not commit to honoring the party endorsement process.

Craig Lenz, a delegate to the state GOP convention, which will be held in May in Rochester, said he has long supported Drazkowski, in whose district he lives. He came Wednesday night to hear from Haley and learn more about her.

"They’re not wildly different candidates," Lenz said. "It’s a shame one of them can’t be the senator, because I believe both would make good senators."

Beverly Snow, chairwoman of the Republican Party in Wabasha County, said while both candidates bring conservative bona fides, the difference is in their styles.

"They definitely are conservatives," Snow said. "They definitely each have their own style, but both very acceptable by most people."

Snow said she's in charge of the endorsement convention, which had been had been set for March 19, but that date is being pushed back.

"I'm hoping we all go in there agreeing," she said.

Snow said if a candidate cannot earn 60% of the delegates within five ballots at the endorsement convention, she'll send to process to the primary.