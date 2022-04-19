Republican governor hopefuls debate issues in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS — Minnesota became a microcosm of national, hot-button issues Monday night as Republican candidates for governor gathered to debate one another ahead of the upcoming primary election.

Over the course of nearly two hours, the candidates went back and forth from topics like education and voting reform to how they would have handled specific situations like the violent protests that broke out in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the state shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The debate consisted of seven candidates including:



Paul Gazelka, Minnesota state senator

Mike Murphy, mayor of Lexington, Minnesota

Rich Stanek, former sheriff of Hennepin County.

Neil Shah, physician

Michelle Benson, Minnesota state senator

Kendall Qualls, businessman

Scott Magie, businessman

Whenever possible, the candidates tried to differentiate themselves from one another.

Stanek repeatedly emphasized that he has had more victories than anyone else in the race during his former career as sheriff. He said that’s the reason he has the best chance to win against Democrats.

“By the time you get halfway through this debate or forum, we all kind of sound alike,” Stanek said, referring to the general agreement among the candidates on many issues. “In order to win statewide, you have to win in the metro area. I’ve won time and time and time again.”

Countering Stanek’s claim to multiple wins as sheriff, Gazelka repeatedly referenced his backing by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

Benson touted her voting record in the legislature.

“You never have to worry about how I make decisions because I have a voting record more conservative than anyone else in this race,” she said.

On the flipside to Stanek’s claim to multiple wins was Magie, a political novice who made repeated references throughout the night to the fact that the establishment party doesn’t like him. In spite of his lack of experience in the traditional political realm, he touted his experience as a longtime businessman.

“I’ve been a business politician for 30 years,” Magie said. “There’s a tremendous amount of bureaucracy in my career that I’ve had to deal with, including politicians that are running states, cities, municipalities and counties. I’ve dealt with leaders of countries.”

In addition to contrasting themselves with one another, the candidates tried just as hard to contrast themselves with Gov. Tim Walz and the Democratic party. One after another, the candidates drew a hard line, positioning themselves in opposition to the way Walz handled the pandemic.

“We can never again have a situation where a single tyrant takes control of the state for an indefinite period of time,” Shah said, referring to the shutdown.

They also drew a hard line in regard to Walz's response to crime.

"I never would have surrendered the third precinct," Qualls said, referring to the precinct that was set on fire during the George Floyd protests.

The candidates also took turns positioning themselves in opposition to other organizations and ideas. They each, for example, spoke out about the “woke” culture in the public school system, and criticized the use of “critical race theory,” which conservatives have adopted as a broad term to refer to concepts like gender theory and social justice.

Murphy specifically called out teachers unions for pushing left-leaning concepts.

“Going after the teachers unions will be one of the first things I do, and start limiting their power and control over the state and over the department of education,” Murphy said. “If we have to file lawsuits, we’ll file lawsuits.”

As much as they tried to distance themselves from Walz, several candidates made a point of aligning themselves with Florida’s republican governor Ron DeSantis, who has become a national figure for his conservative policies.

In response to a question about how they would hold judges accountable, both Murphy and Qualls said they wouldn’t be afraid to emulate DeSantis.

“Just like Kendall, I’m not afraid to use the bully pulpit of that office to call out the judges and pull a ‘Ron DeSantis’ and scream from the top of that mountain until things are fixed. And that’s exactly what has to be done,” Murphy said. “That’s why I got a T-shirt that says ‘make Minnesota Florida,’ because they keep doing things correctly.”