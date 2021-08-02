Request for new Chateau Theater operator in works

A future use for the historic Chateau Theater is in the works following the end of a first interim operations agreement this year.

“We’ve gone through the first interim use, and we learned a lot,” said Jaymi Wilson, Rochester project manager for the city-owned site.

Exhibits Development Group was selected from five potential operators in 2019 and reopened the building's doors that year by providing a mix of intimate performances among longer-term exhibits.

EDG was forced to close temporarily in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Wilson said it had already shown that smaller events, with a more frequent change of activity, did well.

“People really seemed to just enjoy getting into the building,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the council supported finding a way to reactivate the building, some members wanted to look beyond an interim use.

“This has been limping along for a while,” council member Mark Bransford said, suggesting the city seek someone willing to operate the facility without an end date.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the intent of an interim use is to determine how the building can operate and what it might cost.

He cited an estimate from 2017 indicating annual operations costs could range from $700,000 to $1 million.

The estimate came with a proposal for a $23 million recommendation to renovate the building as a creative arts venue.

Parrish said he feels optimistic about eventually finding a way to renovate the building, using tax credits or other funding, but the cost of annual operations will require finding uses that bring consistent revenue,

“Operations are really the key,” he told the council.

Council member Nick Campion said the future operations will also happen in a new reality as other venues respond to the lingering effects of the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to understand the market landscape that this facility is operating in,” he said.

Wilson said she’s heard from several people and groups interested in using the Chateau since it was announced that EDG would no longer be operating the facility.

She said she’s also heard from one potential operator with a plan and another that is more tentative.

“I definitely have interest coming forward,” Wilson said.

Parrish said staff will present the council with an plan to seek a new operator during the Aug. 16 council meeting.

TIMELINE

1927 — The Chateau Theatre opens in downtown Rochester as a vaudeville theater and movie house. Guests were treated to a 14th century French chateau architecture and the music of pipe organ.

ADVERTISEMENT

1979 — John Kreusel and others start the "Worldwide Friends of the Chateau Theatre" to save the 1,488-seat theater from destruction.

1980 — The Chateau Theatre is added to the National Register of Historic Places.

1983 — The Chateau Theatre shows its last movie. A "Save the Chateau" committee collects thousands of signatures, and the building is purchased for shops and then a restaurant. It ends up in foreclosure.

1992 — The Rochester City Council decides against buying the Chateau Theatre, expressing concerns about the building's cost and a desire for private ownership. The price tag discussed at that time was $400,000 — the amount it cost to build the theater in 1927, according to a Post-Bulletin story.

1993 — The Chateau Theatre is purchased with plans to turn it into a Barnes & Noble bookstore. The city of Rochester bought the building for $174,000 and then sold it to Rochester developer Gus Chafoulias. The city contributed $278,000 toward exterior and interior restoration work and $221,500 toward construction of a skyway to connect it to what is known today as University Square. Another $2.65 million in private money was invested in the theater.

1994 — Barnes & Noble opens in the Chateau Theatre.

2014 — Barnes & Noble closes.

March 16, 2015 — The city, with help from Mayo Clinic, proposes to buy the historic Chateau Theatre for $6 million.

April 6, 2015 — The Rochester City Council approves purchase of the theater in a unanimous vote.

April 30, 2015 — The DMC Corp. board of directors approves the Chateau Theatre project, ensuring the city’s expense counts toward its $128 million DMC investment commitment.

Sept. 17, 2015 — Twelve-member Chateau Theater Reuse Task Force meets for first time.

Jan. 4, 2016 — City closes on theater purchase.

May 10, 2016 — Task force selects Miller Dunwiddie Architecture to lead potential to lead the restoration and re-use project at the downtown theater.

Sept. 20, 2017 — Chateau Theatre Reuse Task Force recommends a potential $23 million upgrade for the historic theater.

June 26, 2018 — Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission approves renovation plans to allow interim use of the building as work continues on determining final use of theater.

Aug. 21, 2018 — Rochester City Council rejects bids for renovations after they exceed amount approved by council and Destination Medical Center Corp. board.

Nov. 14, 2018 — DMCC board approves a contract with Benike Construction after second request for renovation bids. The city council had approved contract earlier in the month.

Dec. 19, 2018 — City puts out request for proposal for the operation and management of the Chateau for three to five years.

Feb. 15, 2019 — Five proposals are submitted, and a seven-member review team comprised of city and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency staff begins comparing the options presented by Entourage Events Group, Exhibits Development Group, Arcades Are Awesome!, Threshold Arts LLC and Arts Trust of Minnesota.

May 6, 2019 — The review team officially recommends Exhibits Development Group, and the Rochester City Council approves moving forward with creating a contract.

Aug. 19, 2019 — The contract is approved and work starts on approximately $230,000 in city-funded improvements needed to meet EDG’s needs.

Aug. 29, 2019 — EDG holds an open house, announcing “The Magical History Tour,” featuring Beatles memorabilia, will be its first exhibit in the Chateau Theatre, with plans to open in October.

Nov. 23, 2019 — EDG opens the Chateau Theatre with “The Magical History Tour,” featuring Beatles memorabilia, as its first exhibit.

March 13, 2020 -- Gov. Tim Walz declares a statewide pandemic emergency, which leads to restrictions for operations at the Chateau, forcing EDG to close the doors.

June 18, 2021 -- The city of Rochester announces it has agreed with EDG to end the agreement for operating the theater.