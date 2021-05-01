Request to add more housing in industrial zone headed to Rochester council

The second phase for a housing development in an industrial zone will be up for review Monday.

The Rochester City Council will be asked to approve a preliminary plan to add a 141-unit apartment complex next to the existing Technology Park Apartments at 3731 Technology Drive.

During a Planning and Zoning public hearing on the project, developer Nate Stencil of the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Stencil Group said the project would expand on the success of the 166 units in two buildings during the first phase.

“Both buildings filled within about 90 days, demonstrating a strong need for this type of housing at this price point,” he said.

Forty percent of the initial apartments rented at rates affordable to people earning 60 percent of the area median income, which Stencil said was obtainable without access to state or federal tax credits, partly due to land prices at the site.

The initial phase struggled in 2017 to get approval due to its location, which is surrounded by commercial and industrial operations, including Crenlo and CostCo. It failed to get support from city staff or the planning and zoning commission, but a split Rochester City Council approved the project.

This time, city staff is again stating the location is not appropriate for housing.

“We are concerned about the commercial inventory loss at this particular location,” said Desmond McGeough, a planner with the city’s Community Development Department.

However, the planning and zoning commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval, citing the location as ideal for people employed nearby.

“These businesses need people to work there and not everybody has a driver's license and not everyone has a car,” commission member Kraig Durst said.

The council will hold a public hearing on the preliminary plan Monday before considering whether to allow the effort to move forward.

While some council members and city staff will be in the council chambers at the city-county Government Center, participants in the hearing are expected to connect online or by phone. Directions for participating in the public hearing are provided on the agenda posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

The meeting will livestream from the same site and will be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of May 3 include:

Rochester

• Police Policy Oversight Commission, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, by virtual meeting. Details for connecting to the meeting are posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council study session, 6 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday. Video will be posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

• Outside Agency Oversight Committee, 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Video will be posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.

Olmsted County

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. Information for connecting to the meeting is posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal .

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center. Information for connecting to the meeting is posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal .

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. The meetings will livestream at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal .

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board chambers of the government center. Information for online viewing is available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal .

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the government center. The meeting will be livestreamed at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Meeting will livestream at YouTube.com/ISD535 .