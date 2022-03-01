SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Request to dismiss Jerk King lawsuit under review

City and DMC Corp. argue the case filed by restaurant should not move forward

Jerk King 2
Jerk King, a closed restaurant in Rochester's Peace Plaza, has filed a lawsuit against the city and Destination Medical Center Corp. (Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 01, 2022 04:52 PM
ROCHESTER – A decision is pending on a request to dismiss a restaurant’s lawsuit against the city of Rochester and Destination Medical Center Corp.

“It will be issued in due course,” Third Judicial District Court Judge Christina Stevens said of when to expect her decision at the end of a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The Toronto-based Jerk King restaurant filed the lawsuit in November, alleging city and DMC work in Peace Plaza intentionally interfered with the business’ ability to operate when barriers were put in place during Peace Plaza renovations.

“They completely blocked off this restaurant from existing clientele,” Rochester attorney William French told Stevens as he argued against the request to dismiss the case.

The restaurant opened at the end of 2019, months before restaurants were closed for in-person dining amid the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. During the same time, the city started work on renovating Peace Plaza, which was largely funded through state DMC funds.

The lawsuit seeking at least $100,000 in damages alleges that work on Peace Plaza resulted in placing fences and other barriers on sidewalks, blocking the business’ door when it would have been allowed to reopen and failing to offer mitigation for the actions.

The business claims the city and DMCC appeared “intent on driving it, and other small businesses, from the central core of the City of Rochester.”

French also alleged Tuesday that an unnamed nearby restaurant owner, who is white, was offered financial support tied to the Peace Plaza work, but no such offer was made to Jerk King owner Johnson Osei, who is Black.

Stephanie Angolkar, of the Bloomington-based Iverson Reuvers law firm, represented the city and DMC Corp. On Tuesday, she said the defendants deny the allegations, which she argued are baseless.

In seeking the dismissal, she said the city and DMCC “deny providing financial assistance to any business, let alone on the basis of the race of the owner.”

The denial, however, wasn’t the reason the city and DMCC are seeking to have the case dismissed

Angolkar said the allegations fall short as a valid complaint, partly because the restaurant lacks a racial identity and Osei isn’t an official party in the lawsuit.

She also said the lawsuit fails to show that the city and DMCC specifically directed the Peace Plaza contractor to take specific actions that blocked access to the business.

“There’s nothing here to show that level of control,” Angolkar said.

Following comments from the two attorneys, Judge Stevens pointed out that no schedule for a decision nor any next steps in the case have been outlined at this point.

