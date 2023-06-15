Requested zoning change will make way for 14-story apartment tower on edge of downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — A zoning change for a city-owned parking lot north of the Mayo Civic Center received support from the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission.

The six members in attendance Wednesday evening unanimously agreed to recommend the 1.8-acre site be rezoned, which will allow development of an added 20 feet in height and build to the edge of the property.

“The elements of the fringe district are appropriate to the area, and not too different from the R4 (high-denisty residential),” city planner Elliot Mohler told the commission. “It is right next to some other downtown zoning.”

The added height with the proposed mixed-use downtown fringe zoning designation would allow for a 14-story tower, rather than capping potential at 11, which Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates is proposing as part of a mixed-income apartment development.

The Rochester City Council selected Sherman Associates to develop the site, which is proposed to include 335 new apartments – 250 with market-rate rents and 85 at more affordable rents based on income requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two types of housing will be built in separate buildings designed as a single complex to allow Sherman Associates to seek state support for keeping rents lower for approximately a quarter of the apartments.

The proposed market-rate units will be created in a 14-story, L-shaped tower facing the north and east side of the lot, while the more-affordable units will be in a four-story L-shaped section along East Center Street and facing west.

An artist's rendering shows the proposed development north of the Mayo Civic Center from a northeast view. Contributed / Sherman Associates

While development plans will be reviewed for approval by the city’s Community Development staff under requirements outlined in the new Unified Development Code, the proposal requires Rochester City Council approval of the proposed zoning change.

With staff and the commission supporting the proposed zoning change, the council is slated to review the request during a July 10 meeting, which will include a public hearing.

What happened: Rochester's Planning and Zoning commission is recommending a zoning change for a city-owned parking lot north of the Mayo Civic Center. Why does this matter: The proposed change will make way for planned construction of an apartment complex that will include a 14-story tower facing the Zumbro River. What's next: The Rochester City Council is expected to review the request at its July 10 meeting.