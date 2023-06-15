Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Requested zoning change will make way for 14-story apartment tower on edge of downtown Rochester

Planned development north of Mayo Civic Center seeking zoning tweak to extend allowable height by 20 feet.

Parking
A parking lot just east of the South Fork of the Zumbro River and north of Mayo Civic Center is seen from the east on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Rochester. The city-owned lot is the site of a proposed apartment complex designed to include a mix of market-rate and income-based rental housing.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 8:34 PM

ROCHESTER — A zoning change for a city-owned parking lot north of the Mayo Civic Center received support from the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission.

The six members in attendance Wednesday evening unanimously agreed to recommend the 1.8-acre site be rezoned, which will allow development of an added 20 feet in height and build to the edge of the property.

“The elements of the fringe district are appropriate to the area, and not too different from the R4 (high-denisty residential),” city planner Elliot Mohler told the commission. “It is right next to some other downtown zoning.”

The added height with the proposed mixed-use downtown fringe zoning designation would allow for a 14-story tower, rather than capping potential at 11, which Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates is proposing as part of a mixed-income apartment development.

The Rochester City Council selected Sherman Associates to develop the site, which is proposed to include 335 new apartments – 250 with market-rate rents and 85 at more affordable rents based on income requirements.

The two types of housing will be built in separate buildings designed as a single complex to allow Sherman Associates to seek state support for keeping rents lower for approximately a quarter of the apartments.

The proposed market-rate units will be created in a 14-story, L-shaped tower facing the north and east side of the lot, while the more-affordable units will be in a four-story L-shaped section along East Center Street and facing west.

Civic Center North project 1.jpg
An artist's rendering shows the proposed development north of the Mayo Civic Center from a northeast view.
Contributed / Sherman Associates

While development plans will be reviewed for approval by the city’s Community Development staff under requirements outlined in the new Unified Development Code, the proposal requires Rochester City Council approval of the proposed zoning change.

With staff and the commission supporting the proposed zoning change, the council is slated to review the request during a July 10 meeting, which will include a public hearing.

Parking
A parking lot just east of the South Fork of the Zumbro River and north of Mayo Civic Center is seen on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017.
