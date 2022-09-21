Residents of Rochester's Madonna Towers ready to resume adventures on new bus

ROCHESTER — A new wheelchair-accessible bus is sparking gladness for residents at the Madonna Towers senior living community.

The bus offers 14 passenger spots with space for four wheelchairs. Residents said they are glad to have a quieter bus to depend on for safe travels as well as a bus to easily recognize when they’re waiting for an appointment pick-up.

Bonnie Kinion, who participated in a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, said “without that (bus) we would be stuck.”

“It is important than we keep our doctors appointments and our dentist appointments, eye appointments, but it’s a lot of fun when they take us out to lunch, a lot of fun,” Kinion said with a smile. “We just enjoy getting out once and awhile because we kind of get home-bound.”

She also enjoys trips to the mall and restaurants with her friends of 18 years at Madonna Towers.

“We use this bus all the time, lots of outings, overnight trips, Christmas lights, restaurants; so it’s very needed, medical appointments,” said Molly Wendroth, interim executive director at Madonna Towers, said during a speech at the event. “It’s very necessary for our residents and for their families who can’t maybe bring them to their appointments and out to things.”

Molly Wendroth, interim executive director, speaks to a small group of attendees at the Madonna Towers ribbon-cutting bus event Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The $94,000 bus was funded through a Benedictine Living Community Foundation fundraising effort, including benefactors Joan Barton and the late Margaret Nelson. The need started the slow process of purchasing a newly built bus out of Florida—with a wait of up to two years. One of the main factors slowing bus production is microchips, as reported by Bus & Motorcoach News.

As a replacement bus, residents hoped waiting for two years wasn’t their only option. A message from the Minnesota-based North Central Bus and Equipment helped the “stars start to align,” as Benedictine Foundation Development Director Jordan Broers described.

Mike Klauda, whose family member lives at Madonna Towers, reached out to the Foundation about their fundraiser with a bus that would be available in a matter of months.

“So many things had to align for this to be able to play out exactly as it did. And it was really kind of neat to see,” said Broers.

Victoria Waters, a family relative of benefactor Margaret Nelson, speaks during the ribbon-cutting event for the Madonna Towers bus Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

With rides to appointments and fun outings on the bus, Broers said a fall favorite is a tour through the Winona bluffs. Madonna Towers and Madonna Meadows facilities share two buses along with one each for the Byron and Summit communities.

“It’s kind of wherever they would like to go. Whenever we’re trying to plan an outing, we always want to at least ask the question, ‘Are there any places of interest?’” Broers described.

Victoria Waters, a family relative of Margaret Nelson, said Nelson loved driving. She drove from 14-years-old until 92. She also maintained her license for emergencies and enjoyed the technological advancements of cars including owning a hybrid vehicle in her last years.

“Even at 101 (years old) last year when she was in a car she knew exactly where she was, exactly where she was going and exactly how to get there the quickest,” Waters described in a speech.

The highlights of Madonna Towers events for Nelson were the Christmas lights tour, visiting new stores, going out for lunch and her pie parties.

“She loved people, the more people in one place the better,” said Waters. “I think there’s no better way to honor Margaret’s wishes than to make it possible for large groups of people to go adventuring together in a really big car.”

A new wheelchair-accessible bus has space for 14 residents at Madonna Towers. The bus arrived a few weeks ago and residents celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 in a ribbon-cutting event. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin