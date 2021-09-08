Respect project seeks to encourage leading by listening

A continuing effort to improve community conversations is seeking to create better listeners.

The Rochester-based Community Respect Project is holding a series of seminars and discussions aimed at creating a core team of 50 core listeners who will develop and share skills aimed at "leading by listening."

The goal is to use listening to build relationships in the community and encourage healthy conversations.

“There are many people in town who are very good at listening, and we’d like to see them take their skills and multiply their skills in the lives of other people,” said Wendell Amstutz, founder and CEO of the National Community Resource Center, which launched the effort.

The sessions start Friday with “Listening Gold,” which seeks to offer insights on listening to build effective relationships, expand your listening skills and spark friendships.

“That’s our primary training track,” Amstutz said of the four-hour session that will include seeking to share stories while also tearing down barriers and stereotypes.

Other free sessions include information for conversations around hot-button topics.

“‘Elephant in the Room Discussions’ is must material for the divisive times we live in,” Amstutz said. “The politics, the racial divide, medical disagreements, financial and spiritual controversies plus more can either be an explosion or an opportunity to learn from one another and garner fresh respect for the person on the opposite side, without sacrificing your belief system.”

The effort launched early this year, hoping to address concerns that have become divisive by engaging others and bridging divides

“If you engage people at a thoughtful level, they respond in a meaningful way,” Amstutz said.

Anyone wanting to participate can attend some or all of the sessions at no cost, but potential donations will be collected.

The sessions are: