Restaurant broken into, cash taken

A thief broke into a restaurant on South Broadway and walked out with about $800 in cash.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said someone broke glass on the back door to gain entry to Royal Indian Cuisine, 1647 S. Broadway, sometime after the business closed on Nov. 26 and midnight that night. The thief stole $800 in cash from the cash registers.

An employee noticed the broken glass and door that had been forced open on Nov. 27 and called law enforcement.

Rochester police are investigating. No suspects have been named yet.