Restaurant gets smash-and-grab treatment overnight last week

Thief gets away with empty cash register.

Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
December 06, 2021 10:50 AM
When the owner of Ocean Star Buffet arrived at work at 9:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, he found the front door and windows to his restaurant smashed, said Capt. Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department.

Moilanen said the only thing missing from the restaurant was a cash register worth about $200.

A surveillance video showed a suspect breaking into the restaurant about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect wore gloves, Moilanen said.

