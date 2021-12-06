Restaurant gets smash-and-grab treatment overnight last week
Thief gets away with empty cash register.
When the owner of Ocean Star Buffet arrived at work at 9:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, he found the front door and windows to his restaurant smashed, said Capt. Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department.
Moilanen said the only thing missing from the restaurant was a cash register worth about $200.
A surveillance video showed a suspect breaking into the restaurant about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect wore gloves, Moilanen said.
