Return-to-school advocates elevate their message with multiple billboards

Some Rochester parents have taken a new route to advocate for the return of their children to in-person learning in the public school system.

They have raised money for four billboards, which have two related, side-by-side messages: "Get Kids in School Now" and "Put Kids First."

As of Friday, 146 people had contributed nearly $4,000 through a GoFundMe page to make the campaign happen. The Facebook group, called "RPS - Prioritize Our Children!" is comprised of more than 1,000 people. The signs went live on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Due to 2020 setback, Rochester Public Schools lowers long-term enrollment projections

"The emotional, mental, and educational damage that is being inflicted on our children by keeping them out of school is unnecessary and cruel," the GoFundMe page reads. "The RPS school board refuses to acknowledge the overwhelming scientific evidence that returning to school is safe for students AND teachers if proper precautions and mitigation efforts are implemented."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Facebook group where the parents organized their efforts, three of the digital billboards will run for two weeks and one of the billboards will run for one week. However, the billboards may be up for longer if the group is able to raise more money. There is a billboard on North Broadway, one on South Broadway, one on 41st Street Northwest and one on 37th Street Northwest.

The Rochester School Board plans to allow elementary students to return to in-person learning at the beginning of March. It also has indicated it will return secondary students to in-person learning in April. In the eyes of many parents, though, the transition back to in-person learning should have already happened.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced an initiative to get students back in school, showing there is more momentum moving in that direction.

"It's time to get our students back in school, and we can do that safely," Walz said.

On Thursday, the school district's advisory team was scheduled to meet in response to the Minnesota Department of Education's updated safe learning plan.

Even with the recent push from the governor, there is no guarantee RPS will move faster than the plans it has already announced. The school district sent an email to families on Thursday, saying the school board "will revisit this conversation on March 2."

"We shared that updates to the Safe Learning Plan allow districts to continue forward with their previously announced plans for secondary students or to consider other options," RPS Communications Director Heather Nessler said about the email to families.

Ginger Plumbo is the parent of an elementary school student and a middle school student who is also part of the group RPS - Prioritize Our Children! She said that advocating for the return of students to the classroom is about recognizing that although COVID is real, distance learning is harmful in its own way.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said there are ways to mitigate risks posed by COVID-19.

She then listed a number of problems caused by keeping students away from campus: learning loss, the learning gap between different student demographics, social and emotional isolation, and having too much screen time.

"They have far eclipsed the risk of COVID, in my opinion," Plumbo said about the harms of having children away from school. "It's time to have a conversation about the entire well-being of our kids."