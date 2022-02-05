SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Review of city's golf program continues

City Council will be asked Monday to approve a plan to continue looking at options for operating four public courses.

Drone Soldiers Field
Soldiers Field is one of four golf courses operated by the city in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo /Andrew Link
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 05, 2022 12:00 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Options for keeping, or potentially modifying, four city golf courses are part of a suggested review following a recent report on operations.

The Rochester City Council will be asked to approve a planned evaluation during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, which will be held online.

The recent assessment by the National Golf Foundation pointed to a less-than-ideal number of golfers using the city’s courses. The organization said 4,000 golfers per 18 holes is ideal, and Rochester courses have 1,242 golfers per 18 holes.

While reducing the number of courses was cited as an option, the report also cited potential ways more golfers could be attracted to city courses.

Options expected to be considered in ongoing evaluation include:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Maintaining existing courses and developing a strategy to fund a recommended $722,500 per year for improvement projects and operating support.
  • Optimizing the city’s golf system by changing course operations, identifying future high-level uses for select courses, and assessing the long-term financial impact associated with the courses.
  • Maintaining the existing courses with the current funding levels and identifying service reductions needed over time.

The city expects to spend the majority of this year studying the issue and engaging with community members to gauge the interest in its future investment in golf or modifications to the program.

Read more from Randy
12-29 03 geese jw .jpg
Local
Second year of goose-egg treatments gear up for Rochester parks
Volunteers needed to help replace real eggs with ceramic ones in effort to reduce resident goose population in four city parks.
February 04, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
012021.N.RPB.Drone.Legends.0014.jpg
Local
Talks target Rochester's riverfront plan
Council will be asked to officially end Bloom agreement as options are studied for city-owned property along Zumbro River.
February 04, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Protective Masks
Local
Rochester mask mandate set to expire Monday
Without action, three-week requirement ends Monday night. The number of new COVID cases continues to decline.
February 04, 2022 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

If the continued study is approved by the council, the city will maintain existing golf operations for 2022, but Parks and Recreation staff are pointing to potential changes due to limited funding.

The city’s Park Board recently approved moving golf pro William (Watty) Watson from Hadley Creek Golf Course to Soldiers Field Golf Course, due to the retirement of golf pro David Richardson.

Hadley Creek will be staffed by seasonal employees with program supervision experience until final decisions are made regarding the citywide program.

A report to the council also points to concerns about the Eastwood Golf Course clubhouse, which might need to be closed due to deterioration.

City staff had proposed earmarking $1.2 million from the city’s parks levy for a new clubhouse, but the funds were later committed to other park improvements.

In addition to the potential closing of the Eastwood clubhouse, the report says fee changes and adjustments to playable areas could be modified to avoid budget deficits this year.

A review process outlined last month stated that any major recommendations for the citywide golf program will be reviewed by the Park Board by the end of this year, with a final council decision expected by Jan. 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Jan. 31 include:

Rochester 

• City Council special meeting, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The online meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday. The online meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80. The council will meet as the city’s economic development authority during the meeting.

• Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Planning & Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

ADVERTISEMENT

• Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Human Services Advisory Board, 7 a.m. Monday. Site or access information is available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Tri-government meeting with Rochester City Council and Rochester School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center.

• Olmsted County Zoning Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
What to read next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 Dean's lists
Carthage College – Byron: Zach Gibson; Cannon Falls: Margaret Bahr; La Crescent: Samuel Hoopingarner; Rochester: Hayden Jones, Margaret Thom.
February 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Police lights crash report
Local
Austin man hurt in crash with snow plow Friday morning
A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash with a snowplow on Interstate 90 Friday, Jan. 4, 2022.
February 04, 2022 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
20220203_164345.jpg
Members Only
Business
Former Michaels Restaurant site sold for $5 million as talks for future development begin
On Feb. 1, BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, purchased the amalgam of buildings that housed Michaels restaurant, at the corner of South Broadway and West Center Street. Rochester-based Titan is led by CEO Andy Chafoulias, who has long been working on a development to be built on that high-profile downtown site.
February 04, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
01 Robert Kinney
Members Only
Local
He lost his Mayo job for failing to comply with its vaccine policy; he still doesn't understand why
Kinney was 1 of 700 employees to lose his job. He worked remotely.
February 04, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle