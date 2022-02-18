SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Review of Rochester redistricting maps set to launch soon

Public input sought on proposed maps in effort to rebalance city's six ward.

rochester olmsted county redistricting logo.jpg
Rochester Olmsted County Redistricting
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 18, 2022 03:57 PM
ROCHESTER — Reworked city wards are expected to be revealed Friday, Feb. 25.

The release of the statewide redistricting map on Feb. 15 provides the opportunity for city staff to start redrawing ward maps to rebalance population sizes based on the 2020 U.S. Census.

While population in all six city wards grew between 2010 and 2020, some increases were greater in some wards than others.

Karen Lemke
Local
Lemke tapped to lead Rochester Public Library
Library board chooses head of marketing and community engagement to step into director role.
February 16, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
062321-smaok-taphouse-8544.jpg
Local
Rochester business files lawsuit over transportation improvement district fees
The lawsuit filed in Olmsted County District Court by Tap House Real Estate asks the court to find the fees “illegal, null, void and unenforceable” and require them to be refunded.
February 16, 2022 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
COVID-19
Local
COVID cases drop in Olmsted County, but impact lingers
Number of new cases are decreasing by 40% on weekly basis as hospitalizations continue
February 15, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Wards 1 and 3 in the city's south and northwest sections each had more than 24% growth, while the city’s north-central Ward 6 grew the least with a 5.9% increase.

Rochester Management Analyst Heather Heyer said the goal will be to get the population in each ward as close to 20,233 people, while also maintaining state and local requirements related to boundaries.

The city and Olmsted County have partnered on several community input sessions, which will also be used to guide the map changes.

“We have appreciated the engagement of community members in the redistricting process,” she said in a statement announcing plans for additional community engagement. “Now that we have the map from the State, we enter another important phase. Feedback on the draft maps of our City Wards is especially important. From the beginning, our focus has been on a process that is accessible, transparent and timely.”

The city will host an online presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 with an overview and the introduction of the draft maps. Links to the presentation and following public-comment sessions will be posted at https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/city-clerk/elections/redistricting

Five online public comment sessions are scheduled for the following week:

  • Noon to 1 p.m. March 1.
  • 6 to 7 p.m. March 1.
  • 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. March 3.
  • Noon to 1 p.m. March 3.
  • 9 to 10 a.m. March 5.

The city also will gather public input through an online survey between Feb. 25 and March 5.
On March 6, city staff will work to complete a recommended map, which could be presented to the Rochester City Council as early as March 21, ahead of a state-mandated March 29 deadline for approval.

Once the new city maps are approved, Olmsted County efforts to create new district maps can begin. Those maps are required to be complete by April 26.

