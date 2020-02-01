Upcoming meetings

Meetings during the week of Feb. 6 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will be followed by a meeting of the city’s Economic Development Authority.

• Outside Agency Oversight Committee, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE

• Ethical Practices Board, 1 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall.

• Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

• Civil Service Commission, 8 a.m. Monday in conference room 4 of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority administrative committee, 9 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Housing, Health and Human Services committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Youth Commission, 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the government center cafeteria.

• Public Health Services Advisory Board, 5 p.m. Thursday in the Whitewater/Cascade conference room of 2100 Campus Drive SE.

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the government center.

Destination Medical Center

• DMC Corp. board, 9:30 a.m. Thursday in suite 101 of the Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

• DMC collaborative session, noon Thursday in suite 102 of the Mayo Civic Center.