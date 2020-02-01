Twenty-one of 120 parcels subject to assessment for the planned reconstruction of North Broadway Avenue are seeing increases to their expected contributions.
Bethany Samaritan’s nursing home complex, west of Broadway at 24 Eighth St. NW, is seeing the biggest jump, from $28,303 proposed in April to $218,972 using a revised formula based on estimated benefits to property values.
“It seems a little excessive,” said Susan Knutson, Bethany Samaritan mission leader and CEO.
In a letter to the city, Knutson said Bethany Samaritan will appeal the assessment to district court “unless we are able to reach an agreement with the city as to the amount of any proposed assessment resulting from the North Broadway project.”
While the letter specifically addresses the main property, which is being assessed based on an estimated value of approximately $10 million, Bethany Samaritan has seven other parcels subject to assessment.
The Rochester City Council split 4-3 Monday to approve spending $1.2 million in available state money to fill a funding gap to start reconstruction efforts on approximately 10 blocks of North Broadway Avenue.
Half of the organization’s property assessments dropped under the revised formula, while four parcels saw increases. In all, the new proposed assessments total $309,304, up from the $180,010 proposed in April.
The change comes in the wake of property owner complaints last year. The city enlisted Hosch Appraisal and Consulting to estimate the potential benefits property owners would see from the proposed reconstruction project, which extends from Civic Center Drive to 14th Street and will include changes to alleys.
The earlier assessments were based on how much property abutted the street.
The new assessment process suggests multi-family residential housing connected to a reconstructed alley would see enough benefit to support paying 2 percent of the property’s estimated market value for the street and alley upgrades.
Knutson said the estimate is based on the potential for the land, but it fails to consider the nature of the facility being assessed.
“The reality is that we’re a senior care center,” she said, noting none of the residents at the facility can be expected to benefit from the transit work and other amenities being added to Broadway, or even the nearby alley.
“It’s a bit frustrating in that aspect,” she said, adding that an argument related to potential land value increases also falls flat for the nursing home that has been in place since 1922.
“I don’t anticipate we will move anytime soon,” she said.
The benefits study does put Bethany Samaritan’s suggested benefit at the lowest level. Other properties are seeing assessments as high as 7 percent of the estimated property values, based on property type and where it fits into the proposed reconstruction plan.
Former Public Works Director Chris Petree said in November that the revised assessments based on potential value to the properties are more likely to withstand court challenges.
“I have a significant amount of confidence in the numbers you’ve been presented,” he told the council.
Knutson said she understands a challenge could be difficult, but thinks it will be needed, if the city maintains the proposed $218,972 assessments on the nonprofit nursing home.
“Our rates are going up if they assess that entire amount,” she said.
Adjusting the new assessments could create a larger financing gap for the North Broadway project.
The change in practice is already expected to leave the city with an estimated funding gap of at least $1.2 million, which is expected to be filled with state-aid funds the city has available for street projects.
Bethany Samaritan isn’t the only property owner suggesting court action could be filed without further adjustments to assessments.
Owners of 15 other parcels filed written objections with the city as of Thursday. Some letters simply acknowledged the objection, while others cited plans to appeal.
Gary Eidson, a Minneapolis-based attorney representing trustees for three properties -- 25 Sixth St. NE, 922 N. Broadway Ave. and 28 Seventh St. NE -- indicated his clients were disputing the new assessments, which total a combined $45,995 for the three properties.
While one assessment increased by approximately $5,400, the combined assessments dropped by $35,000.
Another property owner, Lowell Penz, said his $21,708 assessment on a commercial building at 29 Seventh St. NE, will exceed the amount of benefit expected, as well as the potential to recoup the expense.
“The market value of this land is not increased with a change in street layout,” he wrote to the city after his earlier assessment dropped by less than $200. “Higher rents cannot be imposed on the tenant because the land value did not increase with a different street layout.”
The property owners will have the ability to spread the assessment costs over a 10-year period.
Property owners and others will have a continued opportunity to weigh in on the proposed assessments during a public hearing being held during 7 p.m. Rochester City Council meeting Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.