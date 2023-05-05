Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Ribbon-cutting held for new Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo nature center

New Olmsted County facility is open to the public with added space and upgraded exhibits.

Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Nature Center
Karlin Ziegler, far right, Olmsted County Parks director, gives a tour of the new Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo nature center as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, May 5, 2023, near Byron.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 3:19 PM

BYRON, Minn. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for the opening of the new nature center at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo .

The new facility replaces a nature center built in 1981 and offers park visitors more room to enjoy exhibits and learn about southeastern Minnesota's geology, flora and fauna.

It is an interactive learning space designed to educate, enrich, and excite nature lovers of all ages.

Find more news important to you

"We are thrilled to offer visitors an opportunity to connect with the rich natural environment through our new nature center," Olmsted County Parks Director Karlin Ziegler said. "The new nature center is a destination in its own right, with educational exhibits and live animal displays."

Some of the building's features include:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Wood as both cedar siding on the exterior and as exposed structure on the interior.
  • Local limestone is prominent throughout the interior and exterior.
  • Mechanical and electrical systems are exposed instead of hidden by a ceiling.

“These design decisions allow nature center visitors to see more clearly how buildings function,” Olmsted County Facilities and Building Operations Capital Projects Supervisor Alex Schrader said. “Visitors can also watch the natural materials grow richer with time as they experience the changing of the seasons.”
The project was funded by a Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Legacy grant, private donations raised by Friends of Oxbow and federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act .

"The outpouring of donor support empowers our community to unite and protect the natural world we all share,” Friends of Oxbow President Seanne Buckwalter said. "The new nature center will serve as a hub for education and exploration of habitats and wildlife in Olmsted County.”

Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Nature Center
Guests make their way through the new Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo nature during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, May 5, 2023, near Byron.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Nature Center
Guests take a tour of the new Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo nature center as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, May 5, 2023, near Byron.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Nature Center
Olmsted County Comissioner David Senjem signs a visitor log at the new Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo nature center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, May 5, 2023, near Byron.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Nature Center
Karlin Ziegler, Olmsted County Parks director, gives a tour of the new Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo nature center as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, May 5, 2023, near Byron.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Nature Center
Guests make their way through the new Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo nature during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, May 5, 2023, near Byron.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Nature Center
Karlin Ziegler, Olmsted County Parks director, gives a tour of the new Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo nature center as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, May 5, 2023, near Byron.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
A mannequin display wrapped in tulle
Business
The Nordic Shop to unveil new Oleana collection
May 05, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Mayo Clinic
Health
Mayo Clinic threatens to kill billions in state investment, if two health care bills pass
May 05, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
rochester-authors-2023.png
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester author Teresa Waldof's book, 'Wilhelm's Way,' wins first place in Minnesota Book Awards
May 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Meals for Zamir Rayford
Health
Rochester residents, visitors support hospitalized Moorhead boy through home-cooked meals
May 05, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
BRUINS.THROWBACKS.jpg
Sports
‘Throwbacks’ Gilman, Looft bring old-school mentality to division champion Austin Bruins
May 05, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
IMG_4415.jpg
Health
Area stores ready for Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday
May 05, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
08-31 05 Pepin summer jw .jpg
Business
Lake Pepin's paddlewheeler headed to warmer waters
May 05, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd