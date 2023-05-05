Ribbon-cutting held for new Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo nature center

BYRON, Minn. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for the opening of the new nature center at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo .

The new facility replaces a nature center built in 1981 and offers park visitors more room to enjoy exhibits and learn about southeastern Minnesota's geology, flora and fauna.

It is an interactive learning space designed to educate, enrich, and excite nature lovers of all ages.

"We are thrilled to offer visitors an opportunity to connect with the rich natural environment through our new nature center," Olmsted County Parks Director Karlin Ziegler said. "The new nature center is a destination in its own right, with educational exhibits and live animal displays."

Some of the building's features include:



Wood as both cedar siding on the exterior and as exposed structure on the interior.

Local limestone is prominent throughout the interior and exterior.

Mechanical and electrical systems are exposed instead of hidden by a ceiling.

“These design decisions allow nature center visitors to see more clearly how buildings function,” Olmsted County Facilities and Building Operations Capital Projects Supervisor Alex Schrader said. “Visitors can also watch the natural materials grow richer with time as they experience the changing of the seasons.”

The project was funded by a Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Legacy grant, private donations raised by Friends of Oxbow and federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act .

"The outpouring of donor support empowers our community to unite and protect the natural world we all share,” Friends of Oxbow President Seanne Buckwalter said. "The new nature center will serve as a hub for education and exploration of habitats and wildlife in Olmsted County.”

