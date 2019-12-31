You could find 2,020 ways to ring out the old year and welcome the new one. These are just a few of the highlights across our area.
1. Traditional toasts
Want to raise a glass at midnight with the crowd? You've got plenty of great options, including Bleu Duck and Maven’s collaborative dinner and party (258-4663, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m.). The Social at Hilton has a masquerade ball with a midnight toast (612-961-4421, 9 p.m.). Across the area, there are Roaring '20s-themed parties in Mazeppa, Stewartville and Kellogg. Don't forget to arrange for a safe ride home, though, and set up your online search now for "Mayo Clinic hangover remedies."
2. Tune in
Are you more musically inclined? Three bands -- Shamble Town Rebels, Thomas and the Shakes, and Hair of the Dog -- perform tonight at Forager Brewery (8:30 p.m., free). Or, "Surrender" to Cheap Trick, performing at Treasure Island Resort & Casino (10:30 p.m., $59-$99, Ticketmaster). Debbie Anthony performs an acoustic set at Five West (7 p.m., free). Just about every town across the area boasts some kind of musical act. Put an ear to the ground and find one.
3. Family time
Quarry Hill Nature Center hosts fireside stories with paper crafts and warm cider in its new Prairie House. It's a free event, and starts at 1 p.m. The International Owl Center, in Houston, has an "owl prowl" to call in wild owls starting at 6 p.m. Churches in Austin, Red Wing and Preston host family game nights. For older kids, Rohler Rink in Brownsdale has an all-night skate event with games and prizes, food and drink (10 a.m. to 6 a.m., $28, 567-2133).
4. Finish strong
Say farewell to 2019 with the 35th annual Resolution Run, a 5K hosted by Running Room in Rochester (5 p.m., www.resolutionrun.ca). And hello to 2020 with a $5 New Year's Day 5K with Terra Loco (10 a.m., 1190 16th St. SW). Iron out the kinks with yoga events hosted by Roca Climbing and Fitness (tonight and Wednesday, 218-1500) and Urban MN (Wednesday only, urbanyogamn.com).
5. Other fun and games
Do you march to a different drummer? You might like to close out the year playing cornhole, riding horseback, playing video games, swing dancing, skiing, bowling or playing board games -- you’ll have to see our website for the details on each one. Whatever your interest, our area probably has it. Happy New Year!