Ring, ring, it's the Sheriff's Office calling. NOT

Your phone rings and on the other end is a person telling you that there is a warrant for your arrest and you must pay or you will be arrested. So what do you do?

Hang up. Do not pay, agree to pay or make arrangements to meet up with anyone to make a payment to avoid arrest. That's the advice from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office after a recent spike in scams of callers posing as a member of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Civil Warrants Division.

"The Sheriff’s Office will never call you asking for cash or gift cards to resolve a warrant," according to the office.

The calls, coming from the phone number 507-320-3660, are a scam.

"If you receive this type of call, hang up and then block the number if possible," the sheriff's office cautions. At no point would or will the Sheriff’s Office make these type of calls or demands for payment to satisfy an actual warrant."