'Riverfront Talks' end with in-person discussion

ROCHESTER – A five-part community engagement series tied to potential development on city-owned property along the Zumbro River will wrap up with an in-person forum.

Following up on four online discussions, the final installment of “Riverfront Talks” will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Chateau Theater, 15 First Ave. SW.

The focus of the 90-minute session will be on urban design and programming, with design concepts for the site west of the river between southeast Second and Fourth streets on display.

The conversation will be driven by a series of questions, including:



What community-based themes have emerged in the first four Riverfront Talks?

What is the spectrum of options for both development and open space?

What are the programmatic and economic opportunities?

How do east and west riverfront sites differ from one another?

A virtual option for the discussion will be available for those unable to attend in person. Registration is available online at riverfrontsap.com , along with recordings of the first four Riverfront Talk sessions

“The riverfront site is a major piece of downtown Rochester’s landscape,” Rochester Project Manager Jaymi Wilson said in a statement announcing the upcoming forum. “Because of its importance, we wanted to ensure the renovation process is community driven. The feedback we have received so far has been incredibly valuable and informative, and we cannot thank the community members who have participated enough.”

The Riverfront Talks series is one of several engagement tools to gather feedback from the community to help inform the development of the small area plan for the central waterfront property.

The riverfront space is considered by the city as linking several civic, cultural and government assets to the heart of downtown Rochester. The goal of the site’s transformation is stated as establishing a “people-centric place that leverages natural and cultural resources and supports multi-modal connectivity to adjacent areas including the downtown.”

“It's exciting to see Rochester work to reclaim its relationship with the Zumbro River,” Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. “Cities around the country are rediscovering their waterways as an extraordinary asset.”

In addition to the March 24 forum, an informal open house will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Fagan Studios, 324 S. Broadway Ave. It will provide an opportunity to plans with the design team present to answer any questions.