Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

'Riverfront Talks' end with in-person discussion

Series of online presentations regarding potential development along a city-owned two-block section of the Zumbro River continues March 24.

012021.N.RPB.Drone.Legends.0014.jpg
City-owned land on the west side of Zumbro River, between southeast Second and Fourth streets, is the subject of a small-area planning process.
Post Bulletin file art
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 17, 2022 05:21 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – A five-part community engagement series tied to potential development on city-owned property along the Zumbro River will wrap up with an in-person forum.

Following up on four online discussions, the final installment of “Riverfront Talks” will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Chateau Theater, 15 First Ave. SW.

The focus of the 90-minute session will be on urban design and programming, with design concepts for the site west of the river between southeast Second and Fourth streets on display.

The conversation will be driven by a series of questions, including:

  • What community-based themes have emerged in the first four Riverfront Talks?
  • What is the spectrum of options for both development and open space?
  • What are the programmatic and economic opportunities?
  • How do east and west riverfront sites differ from one another?

A virtual option for the discussion will be available for those unable to attend in person. Registration is available online at riverfrontsap.com , along with recordings of the first four Riverfront Talk sessions

ADVERTISEMENT

“The riverfront site is a major piece of downtown Rochester’s landscape,” Rochester Project Manager Jaymi Wilson said in a statement announcing the upcoming forum. “Because of its importance, we wanted to ensure the renovation process is community driven. The feedback we have received so far has been incredibly valuable and informative, and we cannot thank the community members who have participated enough.”

The Riverfront Talks series is one of several engagement tools to gather feedback from the community to help inform the development of the small area plan for the central waterfront property.

The riverfront space is considered by the city as linking several civic, cultural and government assets to the heart of downtown Rochester. The goal of the site’s transformation is stated as establishing a “people-centric place that leverages natural and cultural resources and supports multi-modal connectivity to adjacent areas including the downtown.”

“It's exciting to see Rochester work to reclaim its relationship with the Zumbro River,” Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. “Cities around the country are rediscovering their waterways as an extraordinary asset.”

In addition to the March 24 forum, an informal open house will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Fagan Studios, 324 S. Broadway Ave. It will provide an opportunity to plans with the design team present to answer any questions.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester recognized for cultural diversity program
National League of Cities presents city with award during gathering in Washington, D.C.
March 17, 2022 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Peace Plaza
Local
City's DMC funding continues to outpace state requirements
The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to confirm the next report to the state, which adds nearly $4.5 million to the local investment since 2013.
March 17, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Gage Elementary body.jpg
Local
Update: Body found at Gage Elementary School identified as 22-year-old Northfield woman
There is no immediate threat to the public.
March 17, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band Parade of Pubs
Local
Photos: Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band performs at VFW for St. Patty's Day Parade of Pubs
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band were welcomed by a full VFW Post 1215 during their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Rochester.
March 17, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist