Riverfront vision seen as start for future opportunities

City-owned property along Zumbro River seen as ideal sites for future public and private developments.

012021.N.RPB.Drone.Legends.0014.jpg
The former Legends Bar & Grill location along the Zumbro River in downtown Rochester. The area is part of 5.5 acres of city-owned land that is expected to be redeveloped into public and private spaces.
Andrew Link / alink@postbulletin.com
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 18, 2022 10:13 PM
ROCHESTER — A vision for 5.5 acres of city-owned land along the Zumbro River could lead to recruiting private developers as early as next year.

“You actually need private development to activate the public spaces,” said David Gamble of Boston-based Gamble Associates, which was hired to oversee the development of a small-area plan for the site, which includes property east and west of the city-county Government Center.

The Rochester City Council unanimously adopted the small-area plan, which calls for a variety of public and private uses on the properties currently dominated by parking lots, as well as the city’s Second Street parking ramp.

The new plan will become part of the city’s comprehensive plan, which Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said means it will serve as a launching point for future efforts to develop the area.

“This is a framework that helps guide redevelopment,” she told the council, adding that staff will need to determine the best way to enlist private developers to participate in the project.

Gamble said the city will have options as it seeks to fuel private development on what is now city-owned land.

“The city is really in the driver's seat here,” he said, suggesting that development start with the property that currently provides parking spaces east of the Government Center.

Riverfront site plan.jpg
A portion of the small-area plan for city-owned property east and west of the city-county Government Center shows potential uses for space that is now dominated by parking lots and a city parking ramp.
City of Rochester

The vision calls for private development along Fourth Street Southeast, including where the city co-owns property with Olmsted County at the intersection with Third Avenue. The development could include a mix of commercial and residential spaces, with park-like public space added along the south side of the river, across from the Mayo Civic Center.

Suggestions for the city property west of the Government Center, behind existing South Broadway Avenue businesses, include private development near Second and Fourth streets, with a variety of public space in between. The public space could include alterations to the riverfront to provide better access while maintaining flood control.

The overall vision could provide approximately 500 new housing units, while growing the usable park-like space from 0.5 acres to 2.5 acres, but no specific development is mandated by the plan.

“The reality is we don’t know what the plan is going to be,” council member Nick Campion said, pointing to the flexibility that exists with the vision and the potential for new development opportunities.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick agreed, citing the potential for new ideas to come forward as private investment is sought.

“I so desperately want to see this area activated,” said the council. member who represents the ward that includes the site.

With adoption of the plan, Steinhauser said the next steps will include more design work on potential public development, seeking permitting for work related to the proposed flood wall modifications and considering models for financing development.

In the meantime, she said the city will work with Olmsted County regarding shared property and look at options for temporary programming of public spaces along the river.

What happened: The Rochester City Council approved a small-area plan for city-owned property east and west of the city-county Government Center.

Why does this matter: The plan, which serves as a vision for potential private and publci development, will become part of the city's comprehensive plan, and city staff will seek opportunities to work with private developers to transform the area.

What's next: City staff will continue design efforts and seek potential permitting for some changes, while also working on a plan to engage private developers.

