Riverland Community College president to retire next year

AUSTIN — The president of Riverland Community College has announced that he will retire at the end of this fiscal year, marking 10 years of his leadership at the college and a four-decade career in higher education.

Adenuga Atewologun began his tenure as Riverland's president in 2013 and has overseen initiatives like the creation of The Hormel Foundation's Austin Assurance Scholarship, which guarantees that Austin High School graduates can attend Riverland at no cost. Atewologun also led a $10.1 bonding project to remodel and expand the Albert Lea campus' Transportation, Trades and Industrial Education Center. Another bonding project is in the works for the Austin campus to enhance student support services.

“One of my greatest joys at Riverland has been making community connections across the region the college serves,” Atewologun said in a press release. “I look forward to the upcoming academic year to continue the work and thank the communities for the generous support they have shown me personally and the community college we all love.”

With advance notice of his retirement, Minnesota State will soon start the process of searching for a new president. In the next few weeks, according to Riverland, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra will visit with faculty, staff, students and the community to learn more about what they would like to see in the college's next president. The goal is to hire a new president before Atewologun departs so they can start on July 1, 2023.

“Nuga has been an effective and visionary leader,” said Malhotra in a press release. “He is passionate about the success of the students and of the communities Riverland serves. He has demonstrated that strong leadership can co-exist with empathetic approaches to manage the college."